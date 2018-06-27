Workplace Transformation Market Supply, Sales, Revenue and Forecast from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

The workplace transformation market has been witnessing tremendous growth due to enterprise workflow management and new technological advancements in the IT industry. The human resources and IT departments in numerous organizations are working together to create a workspace environment, which ensures the smooth and flexible functioning of their business processes. The business organizations that have introduced digital transformation in their workplace witness greater employee satisfaction and more productivity.

Technology giants such as Accenture PLC (Ireland), NTT Data Corporation (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Atos (France), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.) are the prominent players in the workplace transformation market. Accenture PLC a key player in the workplace transformation market offers services such as virtual desktop capabilities, automatic software upgrades, self-service support options, and collaboration tools that deliver high-quality operating capability for distributed platforms. It also provides services for multiple, standardized, and pre-tested configurations which are designed to meet the needs of different types of workers, they help clients migrate to the latest operating systems and software. They offer services that includes automated, remote, and self-service support options. Standardized software and platforms delivered on the premise or from the cloud, supports consistent user experience and enables employees to work securely on any device from anywhere.

Major Key Players:

Accenture PLC (Ireland),

NTT Data Corporation (Japan),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Atos (France),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (U.S.),

Capgemini (France),

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.),

HCL Technologies Ltd. (India),

Citrix Systems (U.S.),

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.),

Wipro Ltd. (India), Unisys Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Infosys (India), and Intel Corporation (U.S.),

The global Workplace Transformation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments:

The global workplace transformation market is segmented by service type, organization size, and end-user. By the service type segment, the market consists of enterprise mobility and telecom services, unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, asset management services, service desk, desktop virtualization, field services, application management services, workplace automation services, and others. By the organization size segment, the market consists of small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises. By the vertical segment, the market consists of BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive retail, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecommunication and IT and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global workplace transformation market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America market accounts for the largest market share for workplace transformation market. While Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be fastest growing as most of the enterprises are adopting cloud-based solutions and deploying digital workplace services. The other factors aiding the growth of APAC market are rapid economic development, globalization and foreign direct investment, increasing penetration of smartphone, and internet adoption in the workforce.

