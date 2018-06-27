SPEEDO FITNESS AMBASSADOR PARINEETI CHOPRA VISITS THE SPEEDO EXCLUSIVE STORE

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand recently announced Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Parineeti Chopra as their new fitness ambassador. As the new face, Parineeti joined an esteemed roster of Olympians, athletes and trainers from around the globe.

The actress todayvisited the Speedo exclusive store at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon where she was seen picking out her favourite pieces from Speedo’s new H2O Active collection and was also seen interacting with her fans. At the store, the actress also shared light on her fitness journey and her love for Speedo.

Speedo as a brand, is synonymous with performance swimwear, and via its global campaign #GetSpeedoFit, it has been working to elevate the status of swimming for fitness and reinforce that water workouts are the next big trend to get fit and achieve a total body workout.

Commenting on hervisit and her association with Speedo, Parineeti said, “I feel extremely honoured to be a part of the Speedo journey, it has given me an opportunity to inspire and motivate many. I’ve always believed in holistic fitnessand I’m happy this also resonates with the brand. Currently, I loveSpeedo’s new H20 Active range; they are perfect for people who want more from their workouts in and out of water.I look forward to working closely with Speedo in encouraging more consumers to include swimming and water work outs to their current fitness regime.”

Mr. Shamir Genomal, Chief Strategy Officer,Speedo India said,“Parineeti is the best representation of the brand. We are delighted that Parineeti has joined us and are certain that this association will help us reach a lot more consumers. In addition to being the innovators of swimming, Speedo has an overarching mission to be the swimwear of choice for all, from the recreational swimmer to the Olympic champion.”

The actress was seen sporting Speedo’s new fitness range meant for workouts in and out of the pool called Speedo H2O Active.Made with the modern fitness enthusiast in mind, H2O Active is designed for those who want more from their workouts. With so much choice on offer, H2O Active lends itself to a multitude of land and water based activities. With water workouts no longer just mean lane swimming; with the help of training aids and HIIT exercises, fitness enthusiasts can achieve more in the water than ever before with this new range.

Fashionable and functional, the H2O Active collection comes in confident and bold colours teamed with energetic prints inspired by water. The new collection includes crop tops, capris, shorts, and briefs, allowing it to be mix-and-matched to reflect personal style and use.

Speedo has been an industry leader in swimwear right since its inception and has given countless breakthrough technologies in fabric and design for its swimwear range. Today, using technology created for the world’s top swimmers, Speedo brings performance, comfort and style to all who enter the water, whether racing for a record finish, swimming laps for better health or making memories at the beach.