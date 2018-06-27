Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment with Emerging Trends, New Growth Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Market Growth Status 2014-2023

A research study titled, “Radiopharmaceuticals Market by type, procedural volumes and application- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Radiopharmaceuticals market was worth USD 3.89 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.77 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.45% during the forecast period. The market is right now in its development phase driven by expanding number of disease cases and increasing awareness about nuclear medication. Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations involving radioactive isotopes that are useful as a part of analysis and therapeutics. They are basic and small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is useful as a part of the treatment of cancer and neurological and cardiac disorders. The regular chemotherapy techniques are being supplanted by more advantageous helpful radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and cancer treatment, which opens up new roads in the radiopharmaceuticals market.

Market Classification:

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals

Beta Emitters

Alpha Emitters

Brachytherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Procedural Volumes, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Diagnostic Procedures

SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

PET Radiopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Procedures

Beta Emitters

Alpha Emitters

Brachytherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Diagnostic Applications

SPECT

PET

Therapeutic Applications

Thyroid

Bone Metastasis

Lymphoma

Endocrine Tumors

Other

Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Bracco Imaging S.p.A, IBA Molecular Imaging India Private Limited, Wipro GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Nordion Inc, Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc, Cardinal Health, Advanced Accelerator Applications and Mallinckrodt.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is accounted for the biggest share, trailed by Asia-Pacific and Europe In 2016. The Asia-Pacific locale is foreseen to develop at the most elevated CAGR amid the estimate time frame. This high development can be ascribed to the establishment of PET scanners in India and activities by the legislature of the Asian nations to advance health among others.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

