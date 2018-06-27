Madhya Pradesh Tourism’s new TVC Campaign bags 2 prestigious awards at Cannes Film Festival 2018

Over the past decade, Madhya Pradesh Tourism in collaboration with its advertising’s agency Ogilvy, has always churned out interesting TVCs; be it the first famous TVC ‘Til Dekho.. Taad Dekho’ or the ones that followed including ‘Hindustan Ka Dil Dekho’, ‘MP.. Ajab Hai’, ‘Sau Tara Ke Rang He’, ‘MP Me Dil Hua Bacche Sa’. These creative videos have definitely changed the outlook with which one identifies the state.

This year Madhya Pradesh Tourism (MPT) has launched a new TVC named “Memories of Destination”; a collection of hundreds of photographs that showcases stories of millions of travellers who have visited Madhya Pradesh over the years. Using candid photographs and pictures of real travellers, the film tries to showcase various tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh through the eyes of a traveller and not through the lens of a travel film maker. The idea is not to attract tourist by showing them picture perfect, splendid, spectacular images which the eyes will never see in real but to show them tourist destinations that look exactly how it looks in real.

The TVC has already bagged two awards for Madhya Pradesh Tourism in Cannes Film Festival 2018 including a silver lion for its spectacular editing and a Bronze lion for its rhythmic music.. It is a major achievement for Madhya Pradesh Tourism to win two awards in the same platform. Cannes has been commonly called the Oscars of the Advertisement industry and this is the 2nd International award won by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in 2018. Before the Cannes 2018, MP tourism’s toy film has been internationally awarded with a Graphite Pencil at D&AD Awards 2018 in Shoreditch, England this year

Every frame in the film gives the viewer an experience of a tourist visiting these rich destinations. Be it the architectural marvels of Gwalior and Mandu, the picturesque beauty of Pachmarhi and Orchha, the sight of the majestic tiger in its national parks, the breath taking views of the Dhuadhar falls, or the bustling, delectable tastes and sights of the Sarafa Bazar in Indore; this film is an honest expression of what one will truly experience in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board recently achieved a grand success on its social media platform too. MPTB Facebook page has crossed 1 million followers and become one of the most active tourism organizations in the country. The tourism board is consistently reaching the milestones one after the other.