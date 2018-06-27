Defend Your Right as a Stepparent with The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C.

Stepparents can form a strong bond with their spouse’s children from a previous relationship. When divorce risks severing their relationship, stepparents can fight for their rights for visitation and custody if it is in the child’s best interests.

[Hauppauge, 06/27/2018] – The last few decades have seen a shift in the number of traditional nuclear families. The traditional family home of two biological parents and children has generally decreased around the country in favor of extended households, single parents, and homes where half-siblings and stepfamilies are present.

In many cases, a stepparent can form a strong bond that leaves a positive effect on the stepchild. However, when the child’s parent and the stepparent divorce, the stepparent loses the familial ties to the child, which could affect the rest of the child’s upbringing. Stepparents experiencing this dilemma in Long Island can turn to The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C., which provides proficient legal advice that can help the stepparent’s case and remain a part of the child’s life.

Stepparents’ Rights

The law has only recently developed stepparent rights in family law. Some stepparents play important roles such as providing financial support, co-parenting, and bringing up the child as if he/she was their own.

However, some stepparents may not have chosen to adopt the child, which risks severing their ties once the stepparent and the biological parent divorce. This is why it has become common for stepparents to add visiting rights as part of their settlement.

Visitation and Custody

Stepparents may fight for visitation rights and, in rare cases, custody. However, the stepparent must present extraordinary circumstances that emphasize the benefit the child receives if their relationship continues. This can be proven by several factors:

• The negative effect on the child if the stepparent is denied visitation

• A strong bond between the stepparent and child

• The length of time the stepparent played a parental role to the child

• The financial support provided by the stepparent

The court’s decision sides with the best interests of the child. The Law Offices of Ian S. Mednick, P.C. can proficiently argue on behalf of its client and prove that a continued relationship between the stepchild and stepparent is beneficial to the child.

