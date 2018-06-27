Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast by 2024

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by ownership (hospital-affiliated, freestanding ASC’s), specialty type (single, multi-specialty centers), service (surgical service), specialties served (dental, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedic, neurology, pediatric) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market are IntegraMed America, Inc., NueHealth (Nueterra Healthcare), Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P, Aspen Healthcare, Healthway Medical Group, Medical Facilities Corporation, Tenet Healthcare and AmSurg Corp. According to report the global ambulatory surgical centers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ambulatory surgical centers, also known as ASCs are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures. These centers provide cost-effective services and a convenient environment that is less stressful than what many hospitals can offer. ASC’s provide many advantages such as location convenience, shorter wait time, same day surgery, and targeted service and more privacy and overall lower cost.

The rise in minimally invasive surgery is one of the major factors driving the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market. Cardiac surgery is one the largest segment of the ambulatory surgical centers, with increase prevalence of cardiac disorder among people also helps to boost the market growth. However, declining reimbursement policies for ASC’s acts as a restraint for ASC market. Increase awareness of ambulatory surgical centers in developing countries can create lucrative opportunities for the market. Besides this, On-going strategic alliances like mergers and acquisition activities with hospitals and physicians is likely to create growth opportunities in near future.

Geographically, North America dominated the ambulatory surgical centers market in 2017 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Key factors such as high adoption of technologically advanced products, government initiatives and strategic alliances among the players operating in this market is responsible for driving the ambulatory surgical centers market. Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to have a decent market share over the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on global ambulatory surgical centers market covers segments such as, ownership, specialty type, service and specialties served. On the basis of ownership the global ambulatory surgical centers market is categorized into hospital-affiliated ASC’s and freestanding ASC’s. On the basis of specialty type the global ambulatory surgical centers market is categorized into single-specialty centers and multi-specialty centers. On the basis of service the global ambulatory surgical centers market is categorized into surgical service. On the basis of specialties served the global ambulatory surgical centers market is categorized into dental, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopedic, neurology, pediatric and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global ambulatory surgical centers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of ambulatory surgical centers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the ambulatory surgical centers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ambulatory surgical centers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

