A Recent Study Says That Packaging Testing Market Will Make a Huge Impact by 2024

Packaging Testing Market Report, By Type, Technology, End User and Geography- Global Market Share, Trend Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

The global Packaging Testing Market is segmented based on type, technology, and end-user. The global market, based on type, is segmented into physical, chemical, and microbiological. The physical segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2017 since the determination of physical properties of a product is an essential application for packaging testing. The global market, based on technology, is segmented into physical tests, spectroscopy & photometric-based, chromatography-based, and others which include chemical test, molecular, and isotope methods. The physical tests segment dominated the market in 2017. The spectroscopy & photometric-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2024.

The global market, based on end-use industry, is segmented into food & beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others which include various industries such as textile, automobile, transportation, environmental, and other consumer goods.

Packaging plays a significant part in the assurance of the quality and integrity of the product inside. It not only affects the product but also manifests itself in the end product in which the product is used. Governments across the world are implementing rigorous guidelines to ensure quality of the products. Testing is an integral part of these guidelines which makes it one of the core drivers in this market. The global packaging testing market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR between 11% to 12% from 2019 to 2024

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

Global packaging testing market studied for key regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas in Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report. The North American region is projected to dominate the packaging testing market by 2024. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period since the demand from the food & beverage industry is projected to increase in the coming years.

The packaging testing marketspace comprises major players such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas SA (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), and ALS Limited (Australia). Other major players in the market include Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.), National Technical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), EMSL Analytical Inc. (U.S.), Campden BRI (U.K.), and Institut fur Produktqualitat GmbH (Germany).