Wearable Sensors Market is Expected to Reach USD 4 billion by the End of 2025

A research study titled, “Wearable Sensors Market by type and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Wearable Sensors Market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for wearable sensor devices in different sectors such as healthcare, lifestyle and especially fitness. Increase in demand for smarter, smaller and low cost wearable devices is expected to fuel the growth of wearable devices market in coming years. Moreover, consistent technological advancement in sensor based wearable devices is also expected to favorably contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as data security and privacy concerns along with interoperability issues can hinder the market growth in coming years.

Wearable Sensors Market -Product Outlook

Motion sensors segment held a significant share of the overall wearable sensors market in 2016. This significant share can be attributed to increasing application of motion based sensors in smart wearable devices such as fitness bands and smart watches to track physical activity. The image sensors segment is one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period owing to applications in sectors such as defense and infotainment.

Wearable Sensors Market-Application Outlook

Wrist wear segment held the majority share of the applications market in 2016 owing to technological advancements in sensor based wrist wear devices by prominent manufacturers such as Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung. These advancements have facilitated seamless integration of these devices with smart smartphones and other smart devices such as tablet Pcs.

Wearable Sensors Market -Vertical Outlook

The consumer segment dominated the global wearable sensors market in 2016. With rising applications of wearable sensors in different fields such as infotainment and multimedia, sports and fitness, fashion and garments, the consumer vertical of the wearable sensors market will experience favorable growth during the forecast period.

Wearable Sensors Market -By Region

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major players operating in the global wearable sensors market are, ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Broadcom Limited, Analog Devices, Inc., Knowles Electronics, LLC., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., InvenSense (Acquired by TDK Corporation), Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, and Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sensirion AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, mCube, Inc., ams AG, and ARM Holdings plc.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America held the largest share of the global wearable sensors market in 2016 owing to rapid adoption of technologically advanced smart devices in the region. Rising demand for improved lifestyle by the population coupled with high disposable income will ensure dominance of North America in the global wearable sensors market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific wearable sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements related to smart devices in countries such as South Korea and Japan.

