MarkHunt – UK’s expert private number plate supplier

MarkHunt is a small family run business with a dedication to customer satisfaction. Having worked in the trade since 1983, it has gathered a wealth of knowledge when it comes to the private registration plate industry. Understanding the market is key to finding and delivering the perfect registration plates for its customers and MarkHunt is proud to use its vast experience to assist in all personalised number plate requests.

Services offered by MarkHunt include the valuation of existing plates. In this capacity it aims to offer the most realistic prices for its customers and covers all advertising costs itself. It will retain ownership of the number until it is sold and in some cases even buy the registration from customers outright.

When it comes to registration requests, MarkHunt offers a comprehensive service that aims to locate the desired number plate for its customer in the shortest possible time. Whether it is a case of retrieving the personalised registration plate from its existing stock or contacting customers when their plate is found in its database, MarkHunt does its best to match customer’s initial search requirements.

MarkHunt also offers expert advice in the eventuality that customers can’t find their registration plate of choice. It can discuss the available options that are available and explore potential alternatives. It knows all the most popular search terms and can assist in finding the variation of letters and numbers that will best fit the requirements and personality of its varied clients that includes celebrities and top sporting personalities.

While MarkHunt has thousands of prestigious registration plates in stock, it is also possible that people or companies that it deals with will have the requested plate. In this situation it may act as a bridge between the two entities and sell the plate on the behalf of the affiliated party.

MarkHunt also offers services when it comes to auctions and bidding for your special registration plate. With access to a network of auction sites, MarkHunt can even attend auctions on behalf of its customers to ensure that plates are secured.