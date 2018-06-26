Intracranial Pressure (Icp) Monitoring Devices Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.62 billion by the End of 2023

A research study titled, “Intracranial Pressure (Icp) Monitoring Devices Market by technique and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors Market was worth USD 0.92 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.62 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.48% during the forecast period. The rising pervasiveness of traumatic accidents and neurological disorders is foreseen to boost the market development of ICP monitors. Additionally, raising instances of aneurysm, brain infection and meningitis among the worldwide populace would bring about expanded prerequisite for ICP monitoring, consequently influencing the development of the market positively. In emerging nations, governments are constantly contributing immense measure of assets to enhance persistent focused security, care and proficiency.

Click To Request A Sample:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC01459

The Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market, By Technique, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Non-invasive

Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography

Tympanic Membrane Displacement (TMD)

Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter

MRI/CT

Fundoscopy (papilledema)

Invasive

External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)

Microtransducer ICP Monitoring

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market, By Applications, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Others (cerebral edema , CNS infection, etc.)

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Read Premium News from AB Newswire of “Endoscopy-Devices-Market –At: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endoscopy-devices-market-prognosticated-to-be-4432-billion-usd-by-2025-685903832.html

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic and Codman & Shurtleff, Inc. These players are for the most part present in the worldwide space and because of convenient availability to the worldwide market, are presently endeavouring to contend keeping in mind the end goal to increase higher share of the market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America overwhelmed the ICP monitors market with biggest income share in 2015. The strength of this area was fundamentally credited to the expanded social insurance foundation, high implementation of cutting edge ICP monitors, and the existence of huge patient pool. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the speediest development amid the estimate time frame. Because of accessibility of a vast populace experiencing brain disorders, more prominent than any time in recent memory activities are being attempted by the legislatures and existence of different settled hospitals and critical care centres would support the development of the market in Asia Pacific area

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

Check discount offer for Report click on the link @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC01459

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com