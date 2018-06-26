Human Capital Management (HCM) Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:
Human Capital Management is a set of practices related to people resource management which are focused on the organizational need to provide specific competencies. These practices are implemented in three main categories as workforce acquisition, Human Capital Management and workforce optimization. Human Capital Management is an approach to employee staffing that recognizes people as assets as human capital. In human capital management, the human capital’s current value can be measured and its future value can be enhanced through investment.
The study indicates that increasing demand for workforce optimization and increase in mobile applications are driving the Human Capital Management market. Human Capital Management Market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, organization size and end-user. On the basis of components Human Capital Management market is categorized as service and software solutions. The study indicates that due to the rising usage of e-recruiting solutions, many organizations have started adopting these solutions for onboarding, training, e-learning, candidate management, and selection management. Human Capital Management has many benefits as organizational management, better recruitment, personnel administration, advanced time management, and better payroll processing and others. These benefits are also responsible for the growth of Human Capital Management market. Apart from it the study indicates that in Human Capital Management security concerns related to software as a service-based human capital management solutions would result as a restraining factor for the market.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2485
The global Human Capital Management Market is expected to grow at USD ~22 Billion by 2022, at ~10% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Key Players
The prominent players in the Human Capital Management Market are – IBM (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Software AG (Germany), Workforce Software (U.S.), ADP LLC (U.S.), WORKDAY (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Kronos Inc. (U.S.), LinkedIn (U.S.), Ultimate Software (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), Zenefits (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), among others.
Segments:
Human Capital Management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, organization size and end-user.
Human Capital Management by Components:
Software Solutions
- Workforce Analytics
- Competency management
- Performance management
- Time and expense management
- E-learning
- E-recruiting
- E-boarding
- Core HR
- Talent Management
- Payroll and Tax
Services
- Transformation services
- Implementation Services
- Consulting services
- Support and maintenance
- Others
Human Capital Management by Deployment Type:
- Cloud
- On premise
Human Capital Management by Organization Size:
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Human Capital Management by End-user:
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- IT/ITES
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Government
- Others
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of Human Capital Management Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Human Capital Management Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the human capital management market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services is also driving the human capital management market.
Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/human-capital-management-market-2485
Intended Audience
- Government Organizations
- Enterprise users
- Commercial users
- Industrial users
- Technology investors
- System Integrators
- Research/Consultancy firms
TABLE OF CONTENTS
List Of Tables
Table 1 Human Capital Management Market, By Component
Table 2 Human Capital Management Market, By Organization Size
Table 3 Human Capital Management Market, By Deployment
Table 4 Human Capital Management Market, By End-User
Table 5 Human Capital Management Market, By Regions
Table 6 North America Human Capital Management Market, By Component
Table 7 North America Human Capital Management Market, By Organization Size
Table 8 North America Human Capital Management Market, By Deployment
Table 9 North America Human Capital Management Market, By End-User
Table 10 U.S. Human Capital Management Market, By Component
Table 11 U.S. Human Capital Management Market, By Organization Size
Table 12 U.S. Human Capital Management Market, By Deployment
Table 13 U.S. Human Capital Management Market, By End-User
Table 14 Canada Human Capital Management Market, By Component
Table 15 Canada Human Capital Management Market, By Organization Size
Table 16 Canada Human Capital Management Market, By Deployment
Table 17 Canada Human Capital Management Market, By End-User
Table 18 Europe Human Capital Management Market, By Component
Table 19 Europe Human Capital Management Market, By Organization Size
Table 20 Europe Human Capital Management Market, By Deployment
Table 21 Europe Human Capital Management Market, By End-User
Table 22 Germany Human Capital Management Market, By Component
Continued…
About Us:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Media Contact:
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312