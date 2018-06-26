Electroencephalography (Eeg) Systems Market to Reach USD 429.55 billion by the End of 2023

A research study titled, “Electroencephalography (Eeg) Systems Market by product, type and end users- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global EEG (Electroencephalography) Monitors Market was worth USD 223.86 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 429.55 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the forecast period. Expanding commonness of neurological disorders and increasing awareness about these issues are main considerations contributing toward the development of the market. As per the Society for Neuroscience, around 38% of the European Union populace is experiencing either type of mental disorder. Rising R&D investments by producers to give enhanced brain monitoring devices is another central point fundamentally contributing toward the development of the market.

The (Electroencephalography) Monitors Market Is Segmented As Follows:

Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market, By Product, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

25-channel EEG

8-channel EEG

21-channel EEG

32-channel EEG

40-channel EEG

Multichannel EEG

Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market, By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Portable devices

Standalone devices

Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market, By End Users, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Diagnostics centres

Hospitals

Others

Electroencephalography (EEG) Systems Market, By Region, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023($Billion):

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Cadwell Industries Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics, Electrical Geodesics Inc, Noraxon U.S.A Inc, Neurowave Monitors Inc and Nihon Kohden America Inc. The significant players are taking up different inorganic and organic monitors, for example, new product advancement, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and local development for serving the neglected needs of their clients.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2015 North America commanded the Electroencephalography monitors market took after by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising pervasiveness of different rest and neurodegenerative issue and availability to protection are central point adding to development of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is assessed to develop at most astounding rate amid the gauge time frame in view of expanding aged populace in this area. Likewise, undiscovered opportunities pen doors alongside quickly creating human services foundation in nations, for example, India and China is driving the market development.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

