SLCM Wins Inaugural ‘Warehouse Excellence Awards 2018’ – Recognized in ‘Industry Excellence in Logistics and Warehousing for Agri Commodities’ Category

New Delhi, 25th June, 2018: Sohan Lal Commodity Management (SLCM), India’s leading agri services solutions provider with operations across India & Myanmar has won the ‘Warehouse Excellence Awards 2018’ in the ‘Industry Excellence in Agri-logistics’ category for bringing in the best practices in Logistics and Warehousing for Agri Commodities into India. Mr. Ankur Jaipuria, Chief Business Officer, Mr. Vipin Aggrawal, Head, CM Operations and Ms. Neeta Israni, Assistant Manager, Corporate Communication at SLCM received the award from Mr. Dushyant Arya, Director, Indo Arya Group at the India Warehousing Summit 2018 on June 21, 2018 at Shangri-La Hotel, New Delhi. The award night was attended by 300+ leading industry leaders and decision makers from across the intralogistics sector.

Speaking about the Award, SLCM Group CEO, Sandeep Sabharwal said, “We are proud of our achievements in Logistics and Warehousing for Agri Commodities. It was an absolute pleasure to be nominated for the first Warehouse Excellence Awards 2018, but to emerge winner of the award is simply outstanding. This award is testament to the hard work by SLCM team which has ushered in an era of digital scientific warehousing. We remain committed to spearheading innovation in the warehousing as part of our endeavor to improve industry standards.”

Warehouse Excellence Awards is an initiative of Reed Manch Exhibitions (RMX), India to recognise and facilitate logistics companies that are constantly evolving themselves, upgrading their current facilities, technologies and redefining their processes. Through these accolades, it aims to highlight & promote companies and their best practices in the intralogistics sector across 10 exclusive categories. The awards were judged by an eminent jury comprising prominent member of the intralogistics community, with the right experience and eye to choose the winners.

Reed Manch Exhibitions (RMX) is a joint venture between Manch Communications, India and Reed Exhibitions, UK. Reed Manch is currently one of the most prominent organisers in India and is responsible for bringing Reed events to Indian market in addition to launching shows on new subjects. RMX has a portfolio of shows serving to transport & logistics, paper & packaging, composites & advanced materials sectors.