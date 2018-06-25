Seamless Steel Pipe Bake Blue

Baked blue is a common method of heat treatment of seamless steel pipe. The principle is to make an oxide film on the surface of seamless steel tubes to isolate air and achieve rust prevention. Appearance is not high when you can use baking blue, steel surface bake blue, also known as blue.

The bluing treatment is a chemical surface treatment. Its main function is to form a dense oxide film on the surface of the workpiece, prevent the workpiece from corrosion and increase the wear resistance of the workpiece. It is only a kind of surface treatment and will not affect the internal structure. Any effect, it is not heat treatment, and there is a fundamental difference between quenching. The blackening process is now commonly used methods are the traditional alkaline heating and blackening occurs later in the room temperature black two. However, the normal temperature blackening process is not very effective for low carbon steels. Alkaline blackening was subdivided and there was a difference between blackening and blackening. The main components of the blackening liquor are sodium hydroxide and sodium nitrite. The degree of latitude required for darkening is relatively large, and a good surface can be obtained between 135 and 155°C, but it takes only a little time.

Process: Metal “blue” liquid

Alkaline oxidation or acid oxidation; the formation of an oxide film on the surface of the metal to prevent corrosion of the metal surface, this process is called “blue.” The oxide film formed on the surface of the ferrous metal after the “blue” treatment is mainly composed of triiron tetraoxide in the outer layer and ferrous oxide in the inner layer.

First, alkaline oxidation “blue” liquid

1. Recipe: Sodium Nitrate 50-100g Sodium Hydroxide 600-700g Sodium Nitrite 100-200g Water 1000g

2. Method: According to the formula, after mixing, add the materials in order, dissolve, and mix evenly.

3. Explanation:

(1) After the metal surface must be washed and dried, the “drum” treatment can be performed.

(2) The “blue” processing conditions of metal devices are related to the carbon content in the metal. The temperature of the “blue” solution and the processing time of the metal devices can be referred to the following table. Carbon content in metal % Operating temperature (°C) Processing time (minutes) Start of termination> 0.7135-13714310-300.5-0.7135-14015030-50<0.4142-145153-15540-60 Alloy steel 142-145153-15560-90

(3) Analyze the contents of sodium nitrate, sodium nitrite and sodium hydroxide in solution periodically every week or so to supplement the relevant components in a timely manner. The general solution should be replaced after half a year.

(4) After the metal is blue, it is best to rinse it with hot soapy water for a few minutes and then rinse it with cold water. Then rinse with hot water and blow it.

Second, the acidic oxidation "blue" liquid

1. Formula: Phosphoric acid 3-10 grams of calcium nitrate 80-100 grams of manganese peroxide 10-15 grams of water 1000 grams

2. Method: After metering according to the formula, add phosphoric acid, manganese peroxide and calcium nitrate one by one under continuous stirring conditions, dissolve and mix well.

3. Explanation:

(1) After the metal device has been washed and dried, the "blue" treatment can be performed.

(2) The protective film obtained in this method is black, and its main component is composed of calcium phosphate and iron oxides, and its corrosion resistance and mechanical strength exceed the protective film obtained by the alkaline oxidation method.

4. "Blue" operating temperature is 100 °C, processing time is 40 to 45 minutes. In the treatment of carbon steel, the phosphoric acid content in the liquid is controlled at 3 to 5 g/l; for alloy steel or cast steel, the phosphoric acid content is controlled at 5 to 10 g/l. Should pay attention to the regular analysis of the liquid phosphate content.

5. The method of cleaning the metal device after the “blue” treatment is the same as above.

1, cleaning;

2, degreasing: the workpiece must be completely immersed in the degreasing liquid; degreasing solution concentration ph value 12-14, processing time 10-30min, every 3-5 minutes up and down shaking several times, the liquid concentration is lower than ph12 replenishing skim powder;

3, washed;

4, pickling: acid concentration ph value 2-4, processing time 5-10min;

5, washed;

6, black: pool solution concentration ph value 2.5-3.5, processing time 10-12min;

7, washed;

8, blow dry

9, oil.

effect:

(1) Blackout safe No electricity, use the alkaline high temperature to blacken 100% electricity. (2) Improve ergonomics: It takes 1-2 hours. (3) The cost of blackening is low, the equipment is simple, and the operation is convenient; the blackening time is strictly controlled. (4) High process adaptability: Solve the problem that nodular cast iron cannot be blackened.

A bearing ring chamfer and rib blue hair rust treatment process. The bearing rings are degreased with oil after heat treatment, and then discolored in a mixed solution of sodium hydroxide, sodium nitrite, sodium nitrate and water, the ratio of which is 2-3:1, and the rest is added with water; the amount of water added is the temperature In 135 °C -145 °C is appropriate; time 15-25 minutes; remove the ferrule rinsed with water after passivation, passivation treatment with potassium dichromate solution as a filling liquid, the concentration of 12% -18%; 1-2 minutes at room temperature; after passivation and drying, place in oil or rust preventive oil at 105°C-120°C for 1-3 minutes, remove the bubbles after they disappear completely, and examine after 10-15 minutes of parking. The oxide film produced by the invention has stable performance, can protect the collar chamfer at a normal temperature for a long time, has no rust at a rib, and obviously improves the appearance quality of the bearing. A3 steel with alkaline black better.

In actual operation, it is necessary to pay attention to the quality of rust removal and degreasing prior to the blackening of the workpiece, and to passivation and immersion oil after blackening. The quality of blackening often changes due to these processes.