Hepatocellular Carcinoma HCC Treatment Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2017 – 2027

Revision knee replacement also known as revision total knee arthoplasty, is a procedure in which already implanted artificial knee joint, or prosthesis is replaced with a new prosthesis. Revision knee replacement also include the use of bone grafts. The bone graft can be an autograft which is taken from the site in patient’s body or allograft where the bone tissue comes from donor. There are three major purpose of revision knee replacement: relieving pain in the affected area, restoring the mobility of the patient, and removing loose or damaged prosthesis. Total knee replacement surgery is most successful but over time if the fails due to various reasons then revision knee replacement is done. Revision knee replacement have the same goal to relive pain and improve function like the total knee replacement surgery. Revision knee replacement surgeries are more complex and take longer time and extensive planning and specialized implants and tools are required to achieve better results. There are various type of revision surgery. In certain cases only on implants or component is replaced. Other time all the three component- tibia, femoral and patellar needs to be replaced and the bone around the knee needs to rebuild with the metal piece or bone graft. The major step in revision surgery is the removal of the old femoral component. After the removal of the metal shell in the femoral, damaged bone is scraped off and the femur bone is reshaped. If the bone is weak, the cavity inside the femur is filled with bone grafts.

Revision Knee Replacement Market: Drivers and Restraints

The revision knee replacement is expected to grow due to the increasing rate of old age diseases like obesity arthritis, sports related injuries, osteoporosis, diabetes and aging population and. However existing and upcoming advancement in the technology in the revision knee replacement such as minimally invasive surgery and better implant materials are the factors that drive the revision knee replacement market globally. Increasing investment in the healthcare sector also drive the market of the revision knee replacement market. Despite the widely used procedures for curing disease the global revision knee replacement market is facing challenge such as economic slowdown which is forcing patients to reconsider elective surgeries when the conservative medical treatments such as viscosupplementation may ease the pain. High cost surgery, growing awareness for the non-surgical treatment methods such as exercise, walking aids, and weight loss inhibits the market of the revision knee replacement market.

Revision Knee Replacement Market: Overview

Revision knee replacement market is one of the most effective and widely used to relive the pain of arteritis. Technological advancement in the knee replacement market such as minimally invasive implant materials and their success rate allowing even the younger generation to undergo revision knee replacement. The revision knee replacement promotes technologies such as 3D printed knee implants. The emerging revision knee replacement market due to advancement in the technologies and new product launch. The manufacturing companies are raising their respective market share with the help of marketing activities and growing awareness among the people.

Revision Knee Replacement Market: Regional Outlook

The market for limb correction system are examined across the region such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the revision knee replacement market due to high patient awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of research and development increase in the advancement in the technology which contribute to the revenue generation from the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow owing to the increasing prevalence and rapid booming medical tourism industry in the emerging economics of India and China propel the growth of the revision knee replacement market.

Revision Knee Replacement Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Revision Knee Replacement Market are Smith & Nephew Plc, Wright Medical Group, Inc, Zimmer Holdings, Biomet, Inc., Exactech, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Companies, Inc , B. Braun Melsungen AG, DJO Global, Ortho Development, Limacorporate S.p.a., SURGIVAL INTERNATIONAL, BEZNOSKA, s.r.o., whereas some and regional players also have a significant presence in revision knee replacement market.