Diabetic Macular Edema Market Is Expected to Increase to USD 4 billion by 2025

A research study titled, “Diabetic Macular Edema Market indication type, treatment type, and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The global Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Market is expected to be around $4 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving this market are high prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema and increasing prevalence of geriatric population around the world. According to the National Center for biotechnology Information, DME is expected to affect around 592 million people by 2035. With such high incidence of DME, the demand for therapies to treat DME is expected to considerably increase during the forecast period. Older adults are more susceptible to diabetes. With increasing prevalence of older population globally, the risk of DME is also expected to increase during the forecast period.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC0682

Diabetic Macular Edema Market Segmentation:

Diabetic Macular Edema Market By Indication Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Diffuse Diabetic Macular Edema

Focal Diabetic Macular Edema

Diabetic Macular Edema Market By Treatment Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Corticosteroid Therapy

Grid Laser Photocoagulation

Implants

Anti-vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Therapy

Focal Laser Treatment

Diabetic Macular Edema Market By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2016-2025 ($Million):

Ophthalmic Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diabetic Macular Edema Market -By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Know more about Report:

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/diabetic-macular-edema-market

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players operating in this market are, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Alimera Sciences, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Allergan plc, Novartis AG and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Regional Outlook:

North America held a substantial share of the global DME market in 2016 owing to high prevalence of diabetes, high awareness among people about DME and the available treatment options and better reimbursement policies in the region. The region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market during the forecast period. European DME market is expected to show lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to presence of large patient pool in the region.

Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Indication Type ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Diffuse Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Focal Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market, By Treatment Type ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.Corticosteroid Therapy Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com