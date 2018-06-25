Automotive Valve Train Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

The valve train system is an assembly of different components arranged so as to provide proper functioning of the engine intake and exhaust valve operations. It has control over the opening and closing of the engine valves as well as the time for which a valve is open or closed. Valves are key components in the operating of an internal combustion engine.

They maintain the air fuel intake and gaseous exhaust. Valves have to withstand high temperature generated in the engine, as they are the only way into the combustion chamber of the engine. Furthermore, they must provide excellent sealing at the time of combustion stroke, and provide a proper amount of the air and fuel mixture and proper disposal of the exhaust gasses. The proper working of the valves is ensured by the entire valve train system, which is operated by the engine camshaft through the timing belt of timing gears.

The valve train system is an integral part of the internal combustion engine. Therefore, increasing demand for vehicles across all regions is a key driver of the market of valve train system for automotive. Countries in Asia such as India and China witness a significant demand for vehicles. These are prominent markets for the automotive valve train system. High reliability and tremendous load carrying capacity of the fuel-powered vehicles is driving the market for automotive valve train system at a steady pace.

The main restraint to the automotive valve train market is the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Battery-powered vehicles and fuel-cell powered vehicles do not have an internal combustion engine, and hence, do not require a valve train system. Rise in the demand for battery electric vehicles and fuel-cell powered vehicles is anticipated to be restraint for automotive valve train market.

Demand for hybrid vehicles has been rising rapidly for the last few years. This has offered considerable number of opportunities for the valve train market for automotive.

The valve train system market for automotive is segmented based on cam position, components, engine type, number of cylinders, type of lifter, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. Based on cam position, the market for valve train system for automotive is segmented into two segments. The overhead camshaft valve train system is preferred mostly by vehicle manufacturers due to its compactness. Overhead camshaft valve train systems have greater accuracy and performance than that of another type. The overhead valve train system segment is further segmented into two sub-segments.

In terms of components, the automotive valve train system market can be classified into six segments. Camshaft and valves segments account for a major share of the market among all the other segments. Camshafts and valves are continuously subjected to wear and tear, hence must be manufactured with high quality material. Based on engine type, the market for automotive valve train system can be segmented into three segments. In-line engines are most popular for commercial as well as passenger vehicles. In-line engines are capable of producing high torque and are subjected to lower vibrations at typically higher speed. Consequently, most commercial vehicles are implemented with in-line engines.

In terms of number of cylinders, the automotive valve train system market can be classified into three segments. Four cylinder engines are preferred for passenger vehicles. In a four-stroke engine, the power is produced in each stroke, but by the different cylinders. This provides a proper balancing of the engine. As the number of cylinder increases, the number of valves required also increase, thus they require a longer camshaft. In terms of type of lifter, the automotive valve train system market can be segregated into four segments. Hydraulic lifters are preferred, as they can reduce valve train noise by maintaining zero valve clearance. Mechanical actuators are simpler and are employed on most vehicles owing to their ease of operation.

Based on sales channel, the automotive valve train system market can be segmented into two segments. The OEM segment dominates the market due to the longer life of the valve train components. Based on vehicle type, the market can be classified into two segments. Commercial vehicles require a bigger sized engine. A bigger engine consists of more number of cylinders and more number of valves, which in turn requires a bigger valve train system.

In terms of geography, the valve train system market for automotive can be segmented into five prominent regions. Asia and North America dominate the global valve train system market for automotive as they account for largest number of vehicles. Countries in Asia such as India, China, and Japan are prominent markets for passenger vehicles and North America is a notable market for commercial vehicles. Consequently, the demand for valve train components is higher in these regions.

Key players operating in the valve train system market for automotive include MAHALE GmbH, Federal-Mogul LLC, AVR Valves Pvt. Ltd., Eaton, and Engineered Sintered Components, AV&V. There are a few players who provide complete valve train systems for vehicles, which can offers opportunities of forward integration for component suppliers.