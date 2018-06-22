Sodium Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2024

Sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate is commonly known as microcosmic salt, which is found in urine. It has the following formula: Na(NH4)HPO4. Sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate is residual product of urea extraction process from dried urine crystal. They are obtained in crystal form and are odorless.

Microcosmic salt is called stercorite in the mineral form. The origin of the name came from its appearance as micro cosmos when it is viewed through a microscope with 80 to 100 x magnification. Micro cosmos here is understood as a “small world” or as a “world in miniature”.

There is another known process for producing sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate by reacting phosphoric acid, ammonia and a soda alkali such as soda ash (or caustic soda) and then cooling the solution to crystallize the phosphate.

Sodium Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market Trend

Sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate is primarily used in laboratories for qualitative as well as quantitative analysis. It is primarily employed in the qualitative analysis of metallic radicals in the microcosmic salt bead test. This test is used to detect presence of metallic radicals. The use of sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate in the bead test is the most important one after that of borax.

This test could be very essential in food and beverage industry since presence of metallic radicals could be harmful. It could also be used in water treatment to detect presence of metallic radicals. This could have a scope as to be included in the series of tests that are carried out by food administrative agencies. That, in turn, will lead the various companies in food and beverages industry to implement this test so as to get accredited by the administrative agencies.

Based on application, the sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate market can be segmented into identification of metallic radicals and quantitative analysis of acids. Based on end-use industry, he sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate market can be segmented into food & beverages and water treatment.

Sodium Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate include LabChem, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Angene International, BOC Sciences, FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED, Skyrun Industrial, Crescent Chemical Company, BEANTOWN CHEMICAL, Merck KGaA, and Advanced Technology & Industrial Co. Ltd.