Honor 7X New Commercial From NDigitec

NDigitec is a UAE-based organization which offers a value chain of services structured to meet its clients’ demands efficiently and competently. And not only. NDigitec’s mission is to meet also the unique demands of graphic arts, creative premedia production, prepress regionally and internationally, by promising the latest technologies and continuously improving its high-quality standards.

Through this TV commercials NDigitec, in effective partnership with the agency Hill + Knowlton Strategies show the audience how to take incredible Honor 7X photos that everyone adores.

The film advertised Honor’s new phone – 7X and its key features. These key features are: full view display, burst photo mode, low light capabilities. Moreover, it has a function that allows you to take selfies just by signaling with your hand or palm.

The production was filmed in a picturesque location – Wadi Rum, Jordan.

These fantastic results were delivered by Julien Vanhoenacker (Director) and Bobby Dillon (DOP). The commercial is quickly gaining traction on social media, known as “Max Your View”. Besides that, this film will be playing at Dubai Mall.

Daniel Sheridan, the Executive Producer of NDigitec, said: “NDigitec is committed to offering unmatched brand experiences through its world-class TV commercial and production solutions for innovative products. The commercial for Honor 7X is a testimony to the power of successful collaboration, and we are grateful to Hill + Knowlton Strategies for their creative direction and valuable input”.

He added: “The production results achieved in this commercial is very gratifying and seeing the clients features of the phone highlighted so effectively is a real pleasure”.

In this way, with over 500 customers spread across 25 countries and with skilled teams working around the clock, NDigitec delivers on promises to its customers. Thus, NDigitec cannot help sharing its extensive experience and expertise in cooperation with Honor, PR Hill + Knowlton Strategies.

By effectively harnessing the expertise, NDigitec will accelerate the growth of businesses in advanced technologies and services in the fields of premedia, prepress development and introduce those competencies to the world. As you may have already guessed the main competencies of NDigitec are: Prepress, Digital Printing Solutions, E-commerce, Creative Media Production and Fabrication of Expo Equipment.

https://www.ndigitec.com/premedia/