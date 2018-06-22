Global Cognitive Computer Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global cognitive computing Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023

Cognitive computing systems are self-learning systems that utilize machine learning models to understand the working of the brain. Cognitive computing technology will enable the creation of automated IT models which are capable of solving problems without human support. Examples of cognitive computing products includes Vantage Software, CaféWell Concierge, Sofie, BrightMinded, WayBlazer, and Edge Up Sports. Cognitive computing impacts every area of lives, from travel, sports, and entertainment, to fitness, health and wellness including the health of pets. Several companies showcasing cognitive computing products in these various industries. For instance, Welltok is a cognitive computing market company solution provider that offer CaféWell Concierge with capability to process large amount of data rapidly to solve individuals’ questions and make intelligent, personalized recommendations. Welltok offers CaféWell Concierge to health insurers, providers, and similar organizations as a way to help their subscribers and patients improve their overall health.

The market growth is driven by some major factors such as rising application of cognitive computing in healthcare and increasing demand for the natural language processing (NLP) technology. Further, increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and presence of large number of market players is also significant factors which is predicted to drive the growth of the global cognitive computer market. However, there are some factors which is expected to hinder the growth of the market such meticulous training process and issues in analysis of unstructured data. Large amount of unstructured data can be difficult to understand. Advancement in cognitive computer technology can solve this issue and can create enormous opportunity for the market in coming year.

Browse full report at: https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/cognitive-computing-market/

The global cognitive computer market is analysed on the basis of geographical regions that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market. North America is estimated to be the dominating region in the global cognitive computer market. Presence of large number of market players and increasing demand for the natural language processing (NLP) technology are estimated to be the major factors that are backing the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based technology and growing advancement in cognitive computer technology are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the cognitive computer market in the region.

Related Reports: ICT Industry Research

The companies present actively in the global cognitive computer market are Cisco, Cognitive Scale, Expertsystem, Google, Inc., IBM Watson, Microsoft Corporation, Numenta, Palantir, Saffron Technology, Sparkcognition, Vicarious. Apixio received $19M Series D funding that fuels cognitive computing in healthcare sector. The company’s platform is tapping into the 80% of healthcare data that is unstructured, with the ultimate goal of advancing the science of medicine.

Research Methodology:

The market study of cognitive computer market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The OMR team collects facts and data related to the market from different geographies to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, country level analysis is provided by analysing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behaviour and macro-economic factors. The numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analysts to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts to get first-hand information. Primary research brings authenticity to our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, computer institutes for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, and intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.