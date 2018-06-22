Automated Test Equipment Market Overview, Top Key Players, Size, Growth Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Testing microprocessors are getting more difficult and time-consuming, as these devices are intended to take on more complex tasks, such as accelerating artificial intelligence computing, enabling automated driving, and supporting deep neural networks.

The market is majorly driven by growing demand for efficient power management, growing demand for the smartphone which is accelerating the market for semiconductors, and growing market of consumer electronics among others. A key factor is not just how individual components work, but how they work together in context with other parts of a system.

That also affects test coverage and it often requires that devices under test (DUTs) be physically brought or sent to a lab. Another major factor that drives the market growth is rising complexities in consumer electronics and reduction in manufacturing time and cost. However, technical limitation such as high competition among the industrial manufacturer and dynamic changes in the technology is hindering the growth of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market.

Major Key Players:

Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan)

Cobham Plc (U.K.)

Astronics Test Systems (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Teradyne Inc. (U.S.)

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

LTX-Credence Corporation (U.S.)

Roos Instrument Inc. (U.S.)

National instrument Corporation (U.S.)

Marvin Test Solution Inc. (U.S.)

Industry News:

December 2017, IoT and 5G Test Will Make or Break Leaders. IoT and 5G test is challenging the status quo for leadership as cost, flexibility, ease of use, performance, and time-to-market acceleration. Equipment vendors and users respond to the conflicting dynamics in the next few years will affect who stays at the top of a test and measurement industry. Tektronix’s over-arching shift left strategy comes about as recognition that the role of a test in design verification and simulation needs to be spread more evenly from the end of the development process to earlier phases in the development cycle. A big part of this Shift Left work is to work toward a model where testing, simulation, compliance, and validation tools work together and yield similar results.

November 2017, Advantest launches innovative automated IC handler with thermal control for use in semiconductor engineering labs. Company’s new M4171 system reduces the cost of testing equipment and boosts productivity while enabling remote access from anywhere across the world, to meet the mobile electronics market’s need. This portable, single-site handler automates device loading and unloading, thermal conditioning and binning in engineering labs, where most testing today involves manual device handling. It also features an active thermal control capability typically available only on a larger footprint. The more costly production-volume handlers enables consumers to get higher utilization from their installed base.

Automated Test Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by component: industrial, mass interconnect, handler, prober, semiconductor.

Segmentation by types: Memory ATE, Non Memory ATE, Discreet ATE.

Segmentation by application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Telecommunication,medical, education.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, rest of the world.

Automated Test Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

The semiconductor automated test equipment market is offering a lot of opportunities and there will be greater demand for the test equipment in the following years. North America is dominating global automated test equipment market with the largest market share in the region. The current trend in automated test equipment is that testing of both memory and non-memory devices are located in the Asia Pacific.

The memory automated test equipment market is likely to grow significantly across applications, especially coming from IoT and cloud infrastructure, which will probably activate the more consistent growth of automated test equipment. Global automated test equipment market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast rate. The NAND test market is expected to boost the growth of the memory automated test equipment market. High demand for reliable electronic products is driving the growth of the test handlers market.

Target Audience:

OEM Manufacturer

Component Manufacturer

Hardware manufacturer

Software Manufacturer

