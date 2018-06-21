U.S. Acetic Acid Market by Application-Terephthalic acid, Vinyl Acetate, Ester Solvents, Acetic Anhydride

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a, U.S. Acetic Acid Market Report, By Application (Terephthalic acid, Vinyl Acetate, Ester Solvents, Acetic Anhydride) Market Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Acetic acid is a clear colorless liquid with a strong pungent odor carboxylic acid. It is an important raw material used in the manufacturing of various other chemicals that serve diverse end user industries. It is also the main component of vinegar and it’s most common uses are as a solvent for various industrial processes, in the manufacture of synthetic fibers & textiles, inks & dyes, rubbers & plastics, pesticides, etc. Preliminary acetic acid is produced by the methanol carbonylation technique wherein methanol and carbon monoxide react to produce acetic acid.

The U.S acetic acid Market is segmented by application of acetic acid such as, Terephthalic acid, Vinyl Acetate Monomar (VAM), Ester Production, Acetic Anhydride and Other Applications (Medical use etc.) . Report includes estimation and forecast of volume of acetic acid consumption in terms of KT (kilo tones) and in terms of revenue (in USD million) by the applications for 2019 to 2024. The U.S. acetic acid market revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR between 2 – 3 % during the period under consideration 2015 to 2021. The U.S. accounted more than 80% of market share of the North American acetic acid market in 2015. More than 50% of acetic acid was consumed for the production of Vinyl acetate monomer in 2015.

Download a FREE Sample copy of report@ https://axiommrc.com/request-for-sample/?report=1650

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand of acetic acid the production of vinyl acetate monomer which is widely used in production of for polyvinyl acetate which is used to manufacture adhesives, paints, coatings for flexible substrates and sizing for polyester fiber-fill insulation textiles. Alongside decline demand of acetic anhydride which is major used in the production of cellulose acetate. More than 90% of cellulose acetate is consumed by cigarette tow application. There is declining smoking prevalence and regulations concerning smoking in the region U.S. and European region.

The report includes in depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, market trends and competitive landscape. In the competitive landscape section it includes all market deals of last 3 years of active wound care market. It includes new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements etc.

The market size is estimated and forecasted by utilizing fundamental inputs gathered from comprehensive data extraction of both free and paid sources which are further validated by primary interviews and various macro-economic factors which affect the market. Market data extraction was not limited to acetic acid market but also extracted for all related markets which affects or influences the acetic acid market to see relative growth. Free sources were used for data extraction like association, standardization institutions and key company websites, annual reports, journals etc. Paid sources such as Factiva, Bloomberg, IHS, One Source etc. were also used

The key companies of the market Celanese Corp., Eastman Chemical Company, LyondellBasell etc. are profiled in the report. Each company profile includes company financial, detailed product portfolio and recent developments.