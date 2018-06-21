Knowledge Management Software Market | Worldwide Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segments and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The study reveals that knowledge management software is trending in North America region. This software has huge demand in the company which requires to handle complex queries. For instance, the industries including high tech, financial services, telecommunications, IT help desk and others. It helps to resolve customer issues quickly, accurately, and cost effectively. Furthermore, the employees can access and view the documents online. It offers backup capabilities, improves access to knowledge with unified search and permission management, facilitate knowledge sharing, help to prevent any loss of valuable data and others to the organizations.

The Global Knowledge Management Software Market is growing rapidly over ~12% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 33 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Freshworks Inc. (U.S.)

Lucidea (Canada)

Atlassian Corporation Plc (Australia)

eXo Platform (U.S.)

Bitrix, Inc. (U.S.)

Yonyx Inc. (U.S.)

MangoApps Inc. (U.S.)

EduBrite Systems Inc. (U.S.)

ProProfs (U.S.)

Callidus Software Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Knowledge Management Software Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in knowledge management software market as it has huge demand in many sectors including BFSI, government, pharmaceuticals and others.

The knowledge management software market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea is an emerging market for knowledge management software market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are making expansion to provide better solution to their customers.

Segments:

The global knowledge management software market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, organization type, end- users and region.

Global Knowledge Management Software Market by Type:

Mobile – Android Native

Mobile – iOS Native

Others



Global Knowledge Management Software Market by Deployment Type:

On Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

Others



Global Knowledge Management Software Market by Organization Type:

Small & Medium Scale Enterprise

Large Scales Enterprise



Global Knowledge Management Software Market by End- Users:

Government and defense

Manufacturing

BFSI

Pharmaceuticals

IT & Telecommunication

Others



Global Knowledge Management Software Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Intended Audience:

Knowledge management software companies

Software Providers

Original equipment manufacturers

Knowledge management software providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

