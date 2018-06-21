Entertainment Robots Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Entertainment robots are used for recreational purpose in commercial & entertainment venues with the help of robots. The entertainment robots market comes under the personal robotics market. Over the last few years, entertainment robots have gained a lot of attention in the commercial market. These robots are usually in the form of toys which include drones and remote controlled cars.

The entertainment robots market is expected to expand owing to the lower cost of these robots. Additionally, these robots are equipped with microphones and cameras to recognize voice, keep away obstacles, and identify faces. These entertainment robots are deployed to interact with people on live events.

The global entertainment robots market is expected to be driven by the fact that the entertainment industry continuously looks to adopt automation in this industry. For instance, the entertainment industry has used artificial intelligence (AI) in children’s toys. The entertainment robots market is focused on end-users such as geriatric population and children.

This is expected to drive the entertainment robots market during the forecast period. However, the entertainment robotics industry needs high initial investment. Moreover, this industry lacks skilled labor, and hence the market has not expanded exponentially. These factors are likely to inhibit the entertainment robots market.There are various applications of entertainment robots such as movies, band performances, dance performances, video games, live performances, and robot competitions.

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36944

Some of the notable robotic toys under commercial models are Aibo, Poo-chi, Bo-wow, I-Cybie, iDog, Gupi, Space dog, K-9, Preston, and Goddard. Moreover, the commercial entertainment robots are used as a marketing tool while promoting their products and technology. These robots are used as artificial performers or a prop for stage performances with a large audience. The non-commercial applications for the entertainment robots are those placed on the shelves of the museums with interactive performances.

The global entertainment robots market has been segmented based on product, component, type, application, and region. In terms of product, the entertainment robots market has been divided into robotic toys, robotic companion pets, and others. Based on component, the market has been bifurcated into software and hardware.

Get Table of Content for detail analysis https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=36944

Whereas, the commercial applications covers largest market share which includes, entertainment venues, museums, live performances, malls, parks, amongst others. The hardware segment has been further split into sensors, control system, actuators, others. In terms of type, the market has been divided into real-time robots and non-real time robots. Based on geography, the global entertainment robots market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the entertainment robots market includes Aldebaran Robotics (Japan), Blu Frog Robotics (France),Hasbro, Inc. (U.S.), Mattel, Inc. (U.S.), Robo Builder (South Korea), Robotics Inc. (U.S.), Sony Corporation (Japan), Sphero, Inc. (Hong Kong), Modular Robotics (U.S.), Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd (Japan), and WowWee Group Limited. (Hong Kong). The entertainment robotics players are expected to develop and manufacture advanced entertainment robotic systems due to increasing investment in artificial intelligence and augmented reality in the near future.