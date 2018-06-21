Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch: A serious look with useful functions

The Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch is one of those watches that keep you safe in work settings. It is simple, yet elegant; its design complements any standard business attire but without drawing too itself too much of an attention. It doubles up as a casual watch too, without risking nicks and scratches up to a great extent. It is close to a plain vanilla appearance; is sleek with a very sturdy and robust construction to keep it working for decades to come.

The Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch is quite angular in its appearance. It adds to the sturdy look, which it is from every aspect. At 44 mm across, it is quite large and would suit medium to large wrists well, with the gold and white color combination making it appear larger all the more.

The Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch is meant for use within an urban setting, for which, a 50m water resistance proves to be sufficient. Highly suitable for swimming pools or the water parks, just remember not to cross the barrier of 100 feet to 130 feet when you are frolicking in the waters. Swimming or snorkeling, the Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch does just fine. Its sturdy crown guard is an additional protection against damages inflicted by sudden impacts and also saves you from wrist bites to a great extent. You need to press the 3’o clock crown real hard against the skin to feel any sort of pain or to break it amidst fairly rigorous activities. This is something very rare among dress watches and brings the Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch a very masculine look.

The white dial of the Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch shimmers gracefully against light and its lume-filled big hands and hour markers glow sufficiently to make for an effortless reading in the dark. The lume is fairly long-lasting and glows for more than a few hours following an hour-long exposure under bright sunlight.

The Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch is a nice alternative to people preferring an alternative to chronograph watches, which they often choose for their love of a watch face hosting multiple dials. Here, the usual day and date features are presented through the sub dials along with an AM/PM indicator, which also makes the Citizen Watches for Men a traveler’s choice. It helps to get rid of jet lag by letting you adjust your body clock to the time of your destination. And with the sturdy bracelet and overall construction, it’s highly unlikely that the Citizen Quartz AG8332-56A Men’s Watch shall suffer any damage while you move from one city to another amidst a maddening rush.

Bottom line: As far as humble dress watches go, the Citizen Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch easily tops the charts. It is unassuming, with just the right amount of prestigious glamour thrown into the mix but at the same time, packed with an incredible value for the price. Reliable, hassle-free, simple and obviously, elegant!