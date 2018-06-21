Blockchain based fandom ecosystem token landed on Bit-Z

The fastest-growing blockchain-based fandom ecosystem token — FTI landed on Bit-Z exchange today (June 19,2018). So far, FTI has been listed on three major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX(Huobi Autonomous Digital Asset Exchange), CoinEgg and Bit-Z. Besides 27 incredibly successful investment tycoons, FansTime has also established a strategic cooperative relationship with iFensi and United Cultural Works Exchanges.

China, June 19, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – The fastest-growing blockchain-based fandom ecosystem token – FTI landed on Bit-Z exchange today (June 19,2018). So far, FTI has been listed on three major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX(Huobi Autonomous Digital Asset Exchange), CoinEgg and Bit-Z.

FTI is the token issued by FansTime Foundation. Presently, FansTime Foundation has teamed up with numerous investors for successfully reconstructing the Fan Economy.

The investors that teamed up with FansTime include ChinaEquity Group (CEG), MINIPO Investment,Qianhai M&A Funds, Ginkgo Capital, Node Capital, Huoxun Capital, Tsing Capital, Xiang Chain Fund of Funds (XCF), DFUND, GENESIS, Link Capital, HS Capital , Ju Capital , Stars Capital, Trueway Capital, Lemi Capital, Gamma Capital, Trichain Capital and many more.

ChinaEquity Group (CEG) is known to have a global presence and to be specialized in high-tech and cultural entertainment. They have invested in: Huayi Brother, Sohu, Baidu, Dongtian modeling, Aston Martin, Weilai car and many other famous companies around the world. The company’s founder and chairman – Mr. Wang Chaoyong, is known to be the “creative venture Godfather” of China. He is one of the first batch of Chinese overseas students who have become Wall Street’s financial experts. He has had brilliant experiences in international and domestic investment and finance sectors for the past 28 years.

Besides 27 incredibly successful investment tycoons, FansTime has also established a strategic cooperative relationship with iFensi and United Cultural Works Exchanges.

iFensi is the most professional fans operation and service platform, ranking top on Alexa Chinese entertainment website. It secured RMB 150 million in B- Round Financing in 2017 and was valued at RMB 1 billion, a record high in fan economy financing.

United Cultural Works Exchange is the largest and most influential film and television derivative exchange platform and the only government-approved cultural art works equity exchange platform in Liaoning Province, China. United Works Exchange has worked with Chunqiu Time, H&R Century Pictures, Alibaba Pictures, Huayi Brothers Media Group and other top IP creators to publish over 50 pieces of derivative works, business turnover exceeding RMB 50 billion in 2016.

