One article says that the Honda Element has a level of versatility that sets it apart from other compact SUVs. Individuals looking for a good deal on the Honda Element can turn to Tyacke Motors.

[Provo, 06/20/2018] — According to an article from Edmunds.com Inc., an American online resource on automotive information, the Honda Element is a versatile vehicle that is still one of the most useful and distinctive shapes on the road. The review adds that it is easy to recommend the Honda Element as a used vehicle due to its balanced and crisp handling, smooth four-cylinder power, spacious interior, and Honda’s reputation for reliability, such is why Tyacke Motors offers a trade-in special.

Features that Make Honda Element an Excellent Vehicle

One of the great features of the Honda Element is its access-style rear doors that turn backward by a full 90 degrees. With no side roof pillar to intrude, opening both side doors creates a large portal that can accommodate both bulky cargo and passengers.

Additionally, the rear seats give plenty of room and are configurable in various ways. Removing the rear seats, for instance, provides the vehicle owner with 75 cubic feet of cargo space.

Other impressive features of the Honda Element include a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a 160 horsepower matched to a five-speed or four-speed manual transmission. The Element also comes in both all-wheel-drive and front-wheel-drive configurations.

The Honda Element Trade-In Special of Tyacke Motors

Individuals thinking of getting a Honda Element can consider checking out the 2005 Honda Element LX 4WD trade-in special of Tyacke Motors. The company offers its less expensive trade-ins for sale before it takes them to the auction.

The 2005 Honda Element offered by Tyacke Motors is in good condition. Its interior is in good shape and has already passed safety and emissions tests. The vehicle is Carfax certified with no damage or accident history. Interested customers can purchase the vehicle under credit union financing with rates as low as 2.69 percent on approved credit.

