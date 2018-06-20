Time Sensitive Networking Market: Insights into the Competitive Scenario of the Market

Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of IEEE standards which is under development by the Time Sensitive Task Force of the IEEE 802.1 working group. TSN enables collection of real time data to perform analytics, gain operational insights, and increase the productivity of the system. Thus, TSN provides deterministic real time communication over the Ethernet. With the developments in standards, Ethernet communication in future is set to provide calculable end to end latencies, strictly limited latency fluctuations, and extremely low packet loss.

For a long time Ethernet has been playing a pivotal role in communication in IT. There was no provision for real time support to IEEE standardized Ethernet which led to a number of modifications of Ethernet for its use in industrial and transportation systems where real time communication is a critical element. The scalability of adapted Ethernet solutions was also limited for its application in various industries. Hence, the IEEE TSN task group came up with new standards for improved and real-time delivery of Ethernet traffic.

TSN achieves deterministic real-time communication by using global time and schedule which is created for message paths across multiple network entities. TSN defines a bounded maximum latency for scheduled data traffic through switched networks and this is achieved by defining queues which transmit their messages depending on the time schedules.

TSN offers a way to send time critical traffic over a standard Ethernet Infrastructure in control applications like industrial and automotive domains with strict deterministic requirements. Most industrial applications today require real time communication to facilitate safe and secure performance of operations. To meet this critical requirement, industries have employed dedicated standard Ethernet networks running in parallel.

There are a wide range of applications which require real time communication where TSN can enable better flexibility and ease of use without compromising on the deterministic performance. Increasing adoption of industrial IOT for automation in various industries including power, aerospace, automobile, transportation, etc. is the primary growth driver of the Time sensitive networking market. Other factors include increasing need for real-time networking and development of IEEE standards for deterministic Ethernet. TSN has grabbed the attention of various major players across industry verticals and is supporting TSN as a networking platform for industrial IOT.

Avnu Alliance is a key body working to create an interoperable ecosystem for TSN. This is resulting in the focus of TSN being used as a method of machine2machine communication. However, inability of TSN standards to provide customized solutions may hamper the growth of the TSN market. Nevertheless, increasing implementation of TSN in the automotive domain and increase in test bed activities is expected to propel the growth of the TSN market in the future.

The global time sensitive networking market has been segmented on the basis of components, applications, and geography. Based on components, the market has been divided into switches, hubs, routers, & gateways, connectors, power supply devices, controllers & processors, memory, and others. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into power & energy, automotive, transportation, oil & gas, aerospace, and others. As per geography, the time sensitive networking market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Some of the major players in the global time sensitive networking market include ABB Ltd, Bosch Rexroth Ag, Analog Devices, Inc., Harman International Industries Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., National Instruments, XILINX INC., General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Belden Inc., Broadcom, Microsemi Corporation, Marvell, Cisco Systems, Inc., and NXP Semiconductors.