Romania Packaging Industry Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Description :

The overarching trend of all packaging industries is a clear tendency towards Western standards away from the low-priced options mostly prevalent in Eastern Europe. Innovation in packaging in Western EU countries had a strong impact on Romanian packaging too. The main trends towards smaller, lighter and customised shaped packaging were followed by manufacturers in Romania, especially as international packaged products dominate in the country. As such, there was a switch from cheaper PET bottles…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Romania report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content

Packaging in Romania Meets EU Trends

Small Is Beautiful and Tasty

Pet Is Here To Stay

Glass Is Back in Alcoholic Drinks

Premiumisation of Materials in Home Care

Key Trends and Developments

Romania Takes A Steady Path Towards Alignment With Western Standards

Pet Still Dominates But Experiences Decline

A Clear Move Towards Glass and Cans in Alcoholic Drinks

Home Care Also Sees Diversification and Premiumisation

Recycling and the Environment

Packaging Recycling Is Improving

Population Increasingly Involved in Packaging Recycling

Packaging Design and Labelling

Packaging Design and Labelling Support Product Differentiation

Effective Labelling Raises Consumer Attention

