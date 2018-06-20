Industry Experts and Dignitaries come together for a Better India

The Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi once said “Good infrastructure has the potential to transform the nation”, and recently held Infraconclave 2018 aimed for the same. The conclave brought together industry’s brainy individuals, infrastructure stakeholders, distinguished people and experts from various fields such as power, airways, ports, railways, waterways, housing, sanitation, waste management, water, and urban transport to exchange knowledge, ideas and to contribute in nation building.

The state of Haryana was the ‘Partnering state’ for the conclave. Several visionaries and industry experts including Shri K.J. Alphons, Minister of State (IC) for Tourism, India, Dr. Dinesh Arora, Director NITI Aayog, Shri Dr Ashok Jhunjhunwala Principle Advisor, Minister of Railways, Government of India, Mr. Ashok Agarwal, Director & CEO of Essel Infra, Ms. VineetaHariharan, Mission Head, Ministry of Rural Development, Mr. Vinayak K Deshpande, Managing Director, Tata Projects Limited, and Mr. Sunil Jain, Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd came together and aimed for a better India.

Shri K.J. Alphons, Minister of State (IC) for Tourism emphasising on Swaach Bharat Abhiyan said ‘There is no shortage of money in building the infrastructure but unless & until we start feeling that this is our country & we need to keep it clean.

The conclave aimed at economic, environmental, social, sustainable, integrated and all-inclusive development of the nation.

Mr RajaneeshDasgupta, the Director General, Association of Infrastructure Industry and InfraConclave speaker said “India is a developing nation and its economic growth is directly proportional to the growth of its infrastructure. Over the past few years, our government has taken several measures to strengthen the infrastructure. However, the Government believes that this nation-building process requires the efforts of all the stakeholders for better and speedy results. This was the guiding force behind our conclave. Through the engagement session, we sought to create ‘actionable intelligence’ so as to lend a helping hand to Government’s endeavors. I am glad that various distinguished figures in the industry joined us and reinforced the initiative. I am also thankful to Honorable Industries and Commerce Minister of Haryana for supporting the initiative.”

The second edition of InfraConclave 2018 was a big success. The aim behind the conclave was to create an inclusive dialogue platform for engagement of stakeholders, policymakers and industry experts. The conclave was organized to initiate a discussion of ‘actionable intelligence’ and to give realistic solutions/action points to the Government for the development of country’s infrastructure.

Just like the first edition, the second installment emphasized chief components of infrastructure such as Urban, Rural, Core-Aviation, Rail, and Tourism, and Empower Infra Transformation.