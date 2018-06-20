Fiber Optic Connector Market Booming at 5 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8%

Market Scenario

Companies such as Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Corning Cable Systems LLC (U.S.), The 3M Company (U.S.), are the leading providers of fiber optic connector solution in the global market. The factors which are driving the market growth of Fiber Optics Connectors Market are, the increasing demand of high bandwidth over internet connectivity, increasing adoption of cloud applications, data center application, network virtualization, internet of things, and others. The fiber optic connectors are used in data center applications in IT industries that allow more fiber ports per unit of rack space and higher data rate. Whereas, fiber optics technology is also propelling the market growth to a large extent. The fiber optics technology is widely used in the telecommunication industries which offers noise rejection, higher data rate capabilities, electrical isolation, and others.

Key Players

Lucent SA (France),

Arris Group Inc. (U.S.),

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland),

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),

Corning Cable Systems LLC (U.S.),

The 3M Company (U.S.),

Optical Cable Corporation (U.S.),

Amphenol Aerospace (U.S.),

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Segmentation of Fiber Optic Connector Market

The global fiber optic connector market is segmented into type, application, industries, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented as a Lucent connector, straight tip, fiber connector, master unit, multi-fiber termination push on/pull off, subscriber connector, fiber distributed data interface, sub multi-assembly, and others. The applications are sub-segmented into the datacenter, telecommunication, inter-building, security systems, community antenna television, and others. The industries segment is sub-segmented into automotive, IT & telecom, consumer electronics, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The global fiber optic connector market is expected to grow at USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of fiber optic connector market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of the highest market share. The fiber optic connector market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing usage connectors in defense industries, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market for optical sorters in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to increasing usage of high-speed data services by consumers in these regions. The Asia Pacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, are expected to gain growth with highest CAGR in the forthcoming years due to increasing penetration of fiber optics technologies used in smart cities project.

Industries News:

On February 14, 2018: AFL Global, a manufacturer, engineer, and installer of the fiber optic products and equipment, has launched FOCIS Duel fiber inspection microscope that supports time-sensitive, rugged environments and helps to provide advanced LC connector analysis which will minimize fiber handling operating costs.

On March 19, 2018: CALIENT Technologies, Inc. has announced their new product that is Edge|640 switches, which is a Optical Circuit Switch with 640 fiber-optic cross connections. This product is now available in the market due to growing demand for internet connectivity, software-defined networking, and network virtualization. This product is widely used in various applications including data center, telecommunication, and test lab applications.

Intended Audience

Fiber optic connector companies

Fiber optic connector providers

Computer graphics developers

System integrators and third-party vendors

Government bodies

Technology investors

Research institutes and organizations

Market research and consulting firms

End-users/enterprise-users

