Bring Your Own Device Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Bring Your Own Device Market by device type (tablet, laptop and smartphone), software (mobile data, mobile device and network security), solutions (mobile content, mobile identity, mobile device and mobile application management), end user (enterprise and small & medium enterprises) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Bring Your Own Device Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Bring Your Own Device Market. According to report the global BYOD market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global BYOD market covers segments such as device type, software, solutions, and end user. The device type segments include tablet, laptop, and smartphone. On the basis of software the global BYOD market is categorized into mobile data security, mobile device security, and network security. Furthermore, on the basis of solutions the BYOD market is segmented as, mobile content management, mobile identity management, mobile device management, and mobile application management. The end user includes large enterprise, and small & medium enterprises.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others, Moreover, the European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global BYOD market such as, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (IBM) CORPORATION, VMWARE, INC., GOOD TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION., CISCO SYSTEMS, SYMANTEC CORPORATION, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE, AVAYA INC., FORTINET INC., MOBILEIRON INC., and CITRIX SYSTEMS, INC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global BYOD market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of BYOD market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the BYOD market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the BYOD market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

