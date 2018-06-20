Bed Guard Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

A bed guard is used to keep children safe by preventing them from falling off the bed while sleeping at night, thereby avoiding likely bruises and bumps. A bed guard ensures the safety of kids or toddlers while they are resting or sleeping. Bed guards are available in a range of lengths and heights corresponding to various mattresses sizes.

It is important to check the compatibility of the bed guard while purchasing the bed and mattress. Inflatable and mesh bed guards are the best choices while travelling. Furthermore, mesh bed guards are lightweight and come with a carry bag, which is another ideal option to carry while traveling. Bed guards made by wood are suitable for queen, double, and single bed types.

Furthermore, they are available in different sizes and their length varies from 110 cm to 140 cm with a standard height of 38 cm. While buying, it is recommended to check the depth of the mattress in accordance with the bed guard in order to ensure greater compatibility.

Increasing popularity of bed guards around the world, due to the rising concern over the safety of children while sleeping is expected to drive the bed guard market. A fall off the bed could result in a harmful injury to the child or toddler. Bed guards provide a safety barrier that enables both the parents and the child to sleep peacefully at night.

A bed guard is also an unbeatable solution if a child experiences seizures. A bed guard cannot prevent the child from experiencing seizures; however, it is expected to prevent injury as a result of the child tumbling off the bed. It is recommended to use bed guards for kids between the ages of 18 months and 5 years.

A bed guard should not be utilized after the child turns 5, as children above the age of 5 are stronger and bed guards are unlikely to be able to sustain the weight and the strength of an older child. However, some children are likely to benefit by the usage of bed guards beyond the age of 5 if they are prone to sleeping near the edge of their bed or if they are active sleepers and move more frequently in their sleep. Some parents may take comfort in having a bed guard in place for longer than the recommended age of 5 depending upon the child’s development.

Bed guards are broadly used to reduce the child’s risk of falls. However, sometimes, bed guards introduce other types of risks rather than preventing a child from falling of the bed. Low quality bed guards can cause harm to the child by trapping a child’s neck in the gaps between the bed guards and the mattress or bed. This factor is estimated to restrain the bed guard market globally. However, the risk can be significantly reduced by utilizing the bed guard with the correct bed, in the right way, for the right person.