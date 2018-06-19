What Is Online Process of Registering Rent Agreement

Whether it is about buying products or choosing services, most of the contemporary individuals look at nowhere else but internet. The same situation can also be seen when it comes to making a Rental Agreement. Is it really possible to make an online rent agreement? The simplest answer to this question is yes, it is possible provided that you live in a state that allows it. For instance, if you reside in Maharashtra, you can be able to get a rental agreement registered online.

What is Online Procedure of Registering Rental Agreement?

It is an obvious question that may come to your mind when it comes to getting a rent agreement registered online. Actually, first of all, you need to know whether the state where you reside allows it or not. Actually, there are only a few states in India that allows online registering of rental agreement. So, let’s check out stated below complete process of registering rent agreement online.

What Do You Need for Rent Agreement?

PAN card and Aadhar number of tenant, landlord and yes two witnesses.

You also need to arrange a bio-metric scanner to thumb.

A computer with windows 7 operating system and internet connection.

How to Register Rental Agreement Online

First, you need to visit at the authorized government website.

Here, you need to find out online rent agreement option on the main page.

Click on it.

You need to choose your jurisdiction from given list.

Now, you need to provide your details.

Having done it, you need to fill details of other party.

You need to submit details of tenant, identifiers and landlord.

Having done it, you need to move to next step i.e. rental agreement information.

What Should You Enter Into a Rent Agreement?

Duration

Agreement period.

Rent price or charge.

Choose rental agreement, for instance, 11 months agreement.

Choose 10% enhancement in rent especially after a year.

You also need to provide details regarding stamp duty and other registration charges.

Provide information about notice period.

Provide details regarding lockin period.

Maintenance clause is needed.

