Structured Cabling Market to reach a market size of $12.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Structured Cabling Market, published by KBV research, the Global Structured Cabling Market size is expected to reach $12.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Copper Cables market holds the largest market share in Global Structured Cabling Market by Product Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Fiber Optic Cables market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during (2017 – 2023).

The LAN market holds the largest market share in Global Structured Cabling Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Data Center market would attain market size of $5,221.6 million by 2023.

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Structured Cabling in Telecom & IT Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Structured Cabling in Government Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Structured Cabling in Industrial Market.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Structured Cabling Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of Anixter Inc., Belden Inc., Commscope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable, Legrand S.A., Nexans S.A., Schneider Electric SE, and The Siemon Company.

By Product Type

Copper Cables

Fiber Optic Cables

Others

By Application

Data Center

LAN

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

Government

Industrial

Residential & Commercial

Others

By Geography

North America Structured Cabling Market Size

US Structured Cabling Market Size

Canada Structured Cabling Market Size

Mexico Structured Cabling Market Size

Rest of Global Structured Cabling Market Size

Europe Structured Cabling Market

Germany Structured Cabling Market

UK Structured Cabling Market

France Structured Cabling Market

Russia Structured Cabling Market

Spain Structured Cabling Market

Italy Structured Cabling Market

Rest of Europe Structured Cabling Market

Asia Pacific Structured Cabling Market

China Structured Cabling Market

Japan Structured Cabling Market

India Structured Cabling Market

South Korea Structured Cabling Market

Singapore Structured Cabling Market

Malaysia Structured Cabling Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Structured Cabling Market

LAMEA Structured Cabling Market

Brazil Structured Cabling Market

Argentina Structured Cabling Market

UAE Structured Cabling Market

Saudi Arabia Structured Cabling Market

South Africa Structured Cabling Market

Nigeria Structured Cabling Market

Rest of LAMEA Structured Cabling Market

Companies Profiled

Anixter Inc.

Belden Inc.

Commscope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable

Legrand S.A.

Nexans S.A.

Schneider Electric SE

The Siemon Company

