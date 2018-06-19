Saracens Solicitors – conveyancing made easy

Saracens Solicitors, a reputable mortgage solicitor in London, has many years of experience in conveyancing and offers a strong, personal service to each prospective client.

[MARBLE ARCH, 20/06/2018] – Saracens Solicitors, a reputable mortgage solicitor in London, has many years of experience in conveyancing and offers a strong, personal service to each prospective client. Efficiency, knowledge and accessibility has made Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor the place to look at for real estate issues.

Conveyancing is a legal procedure that describes the passing of a property title from the one person to another. Depending on the type of property and the procedure involved, this can last from a few weeks to a few months.

Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor will be in charge of the legal work and will ensure that all paperwork is sent on time among other things. Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor also deals with transfers of land.

What is the difference between a conveyancer and a mortgage solicitor?

A mortgage solicitor is licensed, whereas a conveyancer is not necessarily licensed (although someone can become a conveyancer with sufficient training even if they are not a solicitor). Saracens Solicitors legal staff is sufficiently trained in conveyancing and handling a client’s transactions.

Transferring a property that has been purchased

Once the purchase is completed and the contracts between the buyer and the seller are finalised, Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor will register the property in the name of the buyer at the Land Registry.

Transferring a property to a family member or other

Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor can also arrange to transfer a property to a family member or other, or even remove a name (or more) from the property deeds. This can happen following a divorce or a legal separation, but it also common among siblings or friends who have bought a property together. This procedure can be quite lengthy and again requires a considerable amount of paperwork, therefore Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor can help.

To transfer a property as a gift, a TR1 should be completed and then sent to the Land Registry along with an AP1 form. Applicants who do not use a mortgage solicitor may need to send additional forms.

However, gifting a property to someone is a complicated procedure, therefore the involvement of experts like Saracens Solicitors mortgage solicitor is necessary.