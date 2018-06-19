New Motorhome Sat Nav: ZENEC Z-E3756 for the Fiat Ducato

With the Z-E3756 the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC (http://www.zenec.com/) presents a new motorhome naviceiver for the Fiat Ducato, Citroen Jumper and Peugeot Boxer. The Z-E3756 is a clever all-in-one solution that provides a wide variety of entertainment, organizes all telephone calls, and makes easy work of calculating even the most complex routes.

The Z-E3756 blends in perfectly with the original look of the vehicles, and can be comfortably controlled from the 7″/17.8 cm capacitive touchscreen with glass surface.

INFOTAINMENT ON THE MOVE

The Z-E3756 puts innovative multimedia and advanced navigation in the Fiat Ducato. The integrated DAB+ dual tuner with dynamic station list and DABDAB / DABFM Service Following enables clear and stable digital radio reception. A CD/DVD drive and two USB ports handle the playback of the latest audio and video formats The comprehensive Bluetooth unit enables safe hands-free calling and comfortable music streaming.

The Z-E3756 is Google Android Auto certified. Owners of an Android smartphone thus have access to compatible apps and online services which they can intuitively control from the screen of the ZENEC device or the Google voice assistant.

PERFECT FOR MOTORHOMES

With many detailed solutions the Z-E3756 is perfectly tailored to motorhome driving practice. For example, it enables the connection and control of three camera systems, that can be controlled via the CAM button on the front of the device or the touchscreen. For better estimation of distances guidelines can be displayed.

The Z-E3756 has an integrated streaming module for transmitting music to external Bluetooth speakers – so that music can also be enjoyed outside the vehicle. Audio functions are then controlled via an app from the Android smartphone.

THE IDEAL CAMPER NAVICEIVER

The special motorhome navigation software of the Z-E3756 is optimally tailored to the needs of motorhome drivers. With detailed maps of 47 countries (Western and Eastern Europe, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus), its integrated camping POI database with approx. 20,000 camping and motorhome stopover sites plus a further 6.5 million Premium POIs, ZENEC’s motorhome sat nav guides you reliably to your destination. The map data can be updated for 3 years free of charge.

To make navigation easier you can choose between different vehicle profiles. By setting the exact vehicle data such as height, width, length, and weight, routes can be precisely calculated and, for example, streets avoided that are prohibited to vehicles or have low headroom.

The Z-E3756 not only has a TMC receiver, but also a DAB TPEG function to display traffic events and traffic flow in near real time.