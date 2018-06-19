Microspheres Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2024

Microspheres Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Microspheres Market by type (hollow, solid), raw material (polymer, fly ash, glass, ceramic, metallic), application (oil, gas, construction composites, life science, biotechnology, medical technology, paints, coatings, automotive, aerospace) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Microspheres Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Microspheres Market are Cospheric, Richard Baker Harrison, Luminex, 3M, AkzoNobel, ludeCospheric, Microspheres-Nanospheres, Momentive Performance Materials, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sigmund Lindner. According to report the global microspheres market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Expansion of end-user industries into emerging markets has led to new opportunities for the growth of the microspheres market

Microsphere is a small spherical microsphere with the diameter range from 1 micrometer to 1000 micrometer. Microspheres are mostly used as additives to reduce the density of materials due to its structural and mechanical properties. Additionally, they are used in testing and developing medical devices owing to their availability in wide range of colors accompanied with controlled fluorescence, electrostatic charge, and specific gravity. Emerging applications in the medical technology and rise in demand from the consumers are expected to be the factors driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, increase in other applications such as oil and gas, cosmetics and personal care is likely to augment the growth of the market. However, factors such as high production cost and fluctuating prices of raw materials are the factors restraining the growth of the microsphere market. On the other hand, lack of quality control checks among the developing countries and high investment requirements in the research and development activities are likely to have negative impact for the growth of microsphere market. Furthermore, rise in the per capita income for the improvement in consumer lifestyle is likely to indulgence the market size of the cosmetic industry. Increase in new hospital construction projects and the demand for medical equipment are the factors providing huge opportunities for the key players in the microsphere market over the upcoming years.Moreover, increase in demand automobile and aerospace industry is likely to stimulate its demand over the next few years. The key players profiled in the microsphere market are 3M, AkzoNobel, and Potters Industries. Furthermore, 3M introduced a product called ceramic microspheres for paints and coatings the reason behind this is it can withstand radiation curable properties and high strength of particles with intrinsic hardness.

North America is expected dominate the global microsphere market

Among the geographies, North America holds the largest position in the microsphere market followed by Asia Pacific. However, Europe is estimated to grow at a slower rate compared to North America and Asia pacific. The developing economies of Asia pacific in the construction projects is driving the demand for paints, coatings, and aerospace industries.

Segment Covered

The report on global microspheres market covers segments such as, type, raw material and application. On the basis of type the global microspheres market is categorized into hollow and solid. On the basis of raw material the global microspheres market is categorized into polymer, fly ash, glass, ceramic, metallic and others. On the basis of application the global microspheres market is categorized into oil & gas, construction composites, life science & biotechnology, medical technology, paints & coatings, automotive, aerospace and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global microspheres market such as, Cospheric, Richard Baker Harrison, Luminex, 3M, AkzoNobel, ludeCospheric, Microspheres-Nanospheres, Momentive Performance Materials, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Sigmund Lindner.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global microspheres market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of microspheres market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the microspheres market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the microspheres market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.