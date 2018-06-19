Leather Dyes Market 2018 | Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2023

Synopsis of Leather Dyes Market

The Global Leather Dyes Market is expected to witness a significant growth with CAGR of ~5.0 % between 2016 and 2023.

Leather dye used to improve the look, shine, and increase durability of leather product and available an extensive range of shades such as black leather dyes, brown leather dyes, red leather dyes and more suitable for dyeing, most types of leather available at economical prices. Various manufacturing company offers a wide range of dyes to improve the leather appearance and brilliancy. Leather dyeing generally includes the use of spirit or alcohol-based Leather Dyes where alcohol rapidly gets absorbed into moistened leather.

Furthermore, the growing leather industry on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific and Europe region has enhanced the Global Leather Dyes Market over the forecasted period. The key drivers for the growth of leather dye are the increasing demand of leather apparels, footwear, and automotive industry. However, strict environmental regulations may restrain the Leather Dye Market over the course of the forecast period.

Key Players

Key players of the Global Leather Dyes Market are Lanxess AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Colorex Chemical Co., Inc. (US), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Krishna Industries (India), Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd. (India), J. K. Colors (India), Prima Chemicals (India), Synthesia, a.s (Europe), and Others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of leather dyes due to demand in leather industry particularly in China region followed by India, and Japan. Rising demand for leather industry due to increasing consumption of leather products in the India, Bangladesh, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the Global Leather Dyes Market followed by increasing in the consumption of Leather Dyes Market in Europe region. Furthermore, the third largest market of leather dyes is North America region followed by Latin America and Middle East. Latin America witnessed favoring growth of Leather Dyes Market due to various application such as natural leather, synthetic leather.

Segmentation

The Global Leather Dyes Market is majorly segmented on the basis of types, application, and region. Firstly, based on types, Global Leather Dye Market is segmented into direct dyes, acid dyes, basic dyes, mordant dyes, pre-metalled dyes, sulphur dyes and others (Reactive Dyes etc). Secondly, based on application of Leather Dyes the market is segmented into natural leather and synthetic leather, and finally based on region the Global Leather Dyes Market is divided into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

