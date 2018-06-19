Ikka Dropped His New Single – Dope Ladka

Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as IKKA, dropped his latest hip-hop Hindi single Dope Ladka. Music composed by famous Punjabi singer and music producer Dr. Zeus, the song is penned and sung by Ikka himself. The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

Dope Ladka is an amazing hip-hop number. It’s a mix of contemporary, catchy tunes and groovy beats. Moreover, the lyrics are highly intuitive and will instantly make you fall in love with the song.

“Dope Ladhka is an amazing number. As soon as I heard the composition, it just clicked instantly. I am sure my fans are just going to love it and will make it a huge hit!”, said singer-rapper Ikka Singh.

Ikka Singh rose to fame with the popular Bollywood track ‘In Da Club’’ from the film ‘Tamanchey.’ Some of his famous tracks include – Badri ki Dulhaniya, Talli, Half Window Down, All I Need, Theek Hai Theek Hai and many more.

Dr. Zeus, also known as Baljit Singh Padam has been very active in both Indian and British music scene since 90’s. He shot to fame in 2003 when his track “Kangna” won him the ‘BBC Asian Network’ title for ‘Best Song’ of the Year. Some of his other hits include ‘Rough’ and ‘Jugni Ji’ – which too won him the ‘Best Single’ award in 2012.

Dope Ladka is an exclusive Times Music release and is available on Times Music YouTube channel and Gaana Exclusive for people to enjoy!

YouTube link of the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r9N3dngfyS0