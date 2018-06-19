Global Automotive Active Safety System Market is estimated to reach $238.22 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.91% between 2016 and 2024. Automotive safety systems are equipment that can be used for avoiding an accident,and at time of event of accident it saves passengers and drivers from getting injured.The major role of active safety system is to avoid the risk of accident.

The global automotive safety systems market is segmented based on vehicle type as the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and medium & heavy duty commercial vehicle. The largest segment of the market is occupied by the passenger car.This vehicle type is also registered to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to increasing penetration of safety systems, high demand for active safety systems, and also due to the growing demand of luxury cars and SUVs.

The global automotive safety systems market is secondly segmented based on product type as active safety systems and passive safety systems. The active safety systems market is further segmented as active cruise control, blind spot detection, drowsiness monitoring system, lane departure warning system, head-up display, night vision system, park assist, e-call telematics, tire-pressure-monitoring system, and others. Similarly, the passive safety systems market is also bifurcated into the airbag, seatbelt, steering wheel, electronic control unit, and others. At present Passive safety system has occupied the largest share in the market. Remarkable growth in active safety systems market is majorily driven by rise in demand for advanced safety systems, such as tire-pressure-monitoring system and adaptive cruise control system in all over the world including developing countries, due to high safety demand.

OEM and aftermarket market is likely to account for highest growth rate in this period.The major growth driving factor is due to increase in penetration in the newly-build vehicles across regions. All major automakers have started using active safety systems into some of their vehicles. They all have been in touch with suppliers to develop low cost advanced active safety systems for their mass volume models.

Geographically market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.At present north America holds the position to be the largest active safety systems market during the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific the largest passive safety systems market in the same period Increasing production of automobiles, increasing passive safety system contents per vehicle, mainly in China and India, and the introduction of more stringent regulations are driving the demand for passive safety systems in the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, increasing penetration of active safety systems in the North America and Europe to address stringent government regulations regarding passenger safety is likely to drive the active safety systems market in the same period.

Global Automotive Safety Systems Market: End Users/Application Analysis

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Safety Systems Market: Product Type

• Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

• Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

• Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Night Vision System (NVS)

Global Automotive Active Safety System Market : Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Automotive Transmission Pump Market:

• Bosch

• Continental

• Delphi

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Autoliv

• Takata

• Bendix CVS

• FLIR Systems

• Hella

• Hyundai Mobis

• Infineon Technologies

• Toyoda Gosei

• Freescale Semiconductor

• Navteq

• Valeo

• Visteon

• CTS

• Gentex

• Harman

• Magna

• Omron