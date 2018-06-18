The Team of World’s Famous Bodybuilding Blog WhatSteroids.com has revamped to make it more user-friendly

New York April 24th, 2018

We have recently launched the new design of whatsteroids.com, the website is certainly popular in the circles of bodybuilding. There are many new exciting changes visitors will be able to notice in the site layout.

Thousands of people around the globe have trusted our website and its admirers are surely increasing due to its latest updates that are done in a timely manner.

For the last couple of months, we felt the necessity of revising the design of the site. The main target was the content and the layout of the design. We were interested in changing the content because the team firmly believes in innovations and likes to keep this site having new and latest content so the visitors can interact better.

Additionally, the new layout is more reachable for the users. The direct proof of its success is the response of our visitors. The readers find it easy now to interact due to the new layout of the website.

We understand, getting accurate information with the update of latest developments is crucial for the visitors. Therefore, in an effort to live up to the visitors’ expectation, we are proud to announce the newsletter subscription. With Newsletters, the visitors will be able to get updates instantaneously.

Moreover, now the site almost has all the categories that our site visitors may expect us to put emphasize on. The site is in a constant state of upgrade, and we are continuously adding new and exciting features to make the site more user-friendly and interactive.

Furthermore, there are visitors who rely on blog posts and to facilitate those visitors, we have upgraded the blog section further to help them in their decisions on which products to use, which site they can get better deals at, high quality and other informative content. You can read our best performing blogpost by clicking here:

Although the site has so many new sections and each section has subcategories, the site does not have a scattered look. It is well organized that the visitors will be able to get the information they are looking for but still they will be able to navigate the site without having any trouble.

About the Company

WhatSteroids.com has a vast readership that takes interest in topics of bodybuilding, exercise regimens, diet plans, and wants to keep themselves up to date regarding their favorite bodybuilders. The readers are not of any specific age but the people of all ages are included in it. They like the site due to its better readability and extensive range of topics.