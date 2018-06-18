Ion Implanter Market to See Incredible Growth During 2025

Ion implantation is the fundamental process used for the purpose of making microchips. Raw silicon is neither a perfect conductor nor a perfect insulator; it’s somewhere in between. Inserting the smattering of a boron or a phosphorus atom into a silicon crystal lattice actually allows to control the flow of the electricity through the silicons and make the transistors – the structure block from which the chips can be made. The growth of Ion Implanter market is majorly dependent on semiconductor equipment market globally and the growing application of ion implantation in the industrial applications.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the Ion Implanter market has been segmented on the basis of technology, dopant, applications and geography. Based on the technology type, the market has been segmented into three they are like high current implanter, high energy implanter and medium current implanter. Based on the dopant type, the market has been segmented mainly into two categories they are like n type dopant and p type dopant. Various types of applications of ion implantation includes ion implantation of radio isotopes and implantation of heart valves on metal parts.

Increasing demand for the electronic device and dependence of the semiconductor industry on the silicon substrates is the major drivers of the Ion Implanter market. Continuously growing demand for the ion implant for the purpose of fabrication of the plasmonic nanocomposite is one of the major driver for the growth of this market. Therefore, the growing need of the noble metal nanoparticle through the process of ion-implantation is also anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of different types of ion implantation during the forecasted period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, increasing usage of the ion implantation in the industrial application and in IT industry is also anticipated to increase the demand of the high current types of implanter in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the market of ion implanter in a positive manner during the forecasted period.

Inspite of the many driving factors, the Ion Implanter market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in the growth rate because of the need for the high initial investment that is required for this industry. Transition in the transistor architecture and the high cost of the characterization of the equipment are the restraining factors for the global Ion Implanter market. Consolidation in the semiconductor industry is also one of the major restraining factor for the Ion Implanter market.

By technology type,the high current implanter type held the largest market share because of its property of beamline improvement for the purpose of energy contamination, charge control and metal and cross contamination. However, the medium current implanter is expected to witness a promising growth during the forecast period. Ease of operations and the channel halo implant makes it the most appropriate choice for various applications in the industrial sector.

Geographically, the global Ion Implanter market is majorly driven by Asia Pacific region. Increasing demand of the optoelectronic and microelectronic technology is driving the market of Asia Pacific region. Constant upgradation of the production throughput, production accuracy and production automation is driving the market of Asia Pacific region, thereby this is expected to drive the Ion Implanter market at a steady pace. This region is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period owing to the presence of huge number of electronic device manufacturers in countries like China, South Korea and Japan among others.

Some of the leading players operating in the Ion Implanter market includes Applied Materials (The U.S.), Axcelis Technologies (The U.S.), Varian Inc (The U.S.), Nissin Ion Equipment (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan), Invetac (The U.S.) among others.

