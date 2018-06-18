Cochlear Implants Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Upto 2025

A research study titled, “Cochlear Implants Market by type and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Cochlear Implants Market is expected to be around $3 billion in 2025. Innovations in customization of cochlear implant devices along with reimbursement policies in developing countries will drive the growth of this market. Technological advancements especially in sound chips are fuelling the demand for these products. Rise in geriatric population along with increased incidence of acquired hearing loss are also contributing to the market growth substantially. In 2014, the total American geriatric population was 46.2 million which represented 14.5% of the total population. By 2040, this will grow up to 21.7% of the total American population.

Cochlear Implants Market Segmentation:

Cochlear Implants Market Assessment and Forecast, By Fitting Type, 2016-2025:

Bilateral Implantation

Unilateral Implantation

Cochlear Implants Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Pediatrics

Adults

Cochlear Implants Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

The market is heavily dominated by few large companies such as Cochlear Ltd. and MED-EL, who have a global presence and a diverse product portfolio. These players are highly focused on developing innovative products to sustain the market competition. For instance, in 2015, MED-EL received FDA approval for its SYNCHRONY cochlear implant, the first and only cochlear implant approved for 3.0T MRI without magnet removal. Some of the other key players in this market are William Demant Holding A/S, Sonova, Gaes Group, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Regional Outlook:

Europe constituted the major market share of the overall market in 2016, owing to the advanced health infrastructure in the European Union. North America is the second largest market for implants because of the presence of favorable reimbursement policies along with the high purchasing power of people in this region. Asia-Pacific market is expected to record fastest growth over the forecast period, due to increased awareness and favorable government initiatives in developing countries to increased awareness about the benefits of early implantation in children.

Market Opportunities:

Increase in geriatric population worldwide will boost the demand for implants significantly. According to a World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population (senior citizens at least 65 years in age) will increase by 88% in coming years. Also, proven results of effectiveness of implantations in children at a young age propose significant prospects in the pediatric market worldwide.

