LeMark Institute of Art – Students Fashion Show “MARQUE” 2018

Leading Designers & Top Models Join Hands with the Students of Lemark Institute of Art at “MELANGE” MARQUE – 2018

Mumbai – 9th June 2018 – In an evening of glitz and glamour, and a stunning display of creativity to its fullest, leading designers as well as top models came together to support the work of Lemark Institute of Art’s stu-dents at its annual event, Marque 2018, creating history in the process, on the fashion runway.

2018 Theme “Melange – The Medley of Life”

Inspired by the works of world renowned illustrator Mallika Favre, “Melange” captured the essence of the Jazz Age of the 20s, combining its imagination and visual storytelling savoir-faire. The modern interpretation of those olden days was perfect to describe “Melange” which literally means the harmony of two opposite forces com-ing together.

Choreographed by Vahbiz Mehta, the show was a runway for 18 sequences of 131 designs, walked by some of the industry’s top models like Alesia Raut, Candice Pinto, Aishwarya Singh and Anita Kumar, and displayed to a panel of talented, experienced and leading fashion, jewellery and accessory designers and industry profession-als like Manish Mandhana, Sanjay Kothari, Nazim Khan, Dr. Graham Clayton, Neela Parikh, Archana Kocchar, Laksh Pahuja, Indra Jadwani, Viren Shah, Paras & Sonam Modi, Roopali Golecha, Natasha Mittal Saraf, Dia Budhwani, Felix Bandish, Narresh Mehtta, and Jinal Savla.

Among these beautiful collections that walked the ramp, two of the biggest displays of talent were the “The Art of War,” that played with the paradoxical themes of Art & Discipline, how they are opposite to each other and can yet be fine examples of harmony through designing, and “Trapping Freedom” collection that was a visual story-telling of the ongoing social issue of caging humans and snatching their freedom away. The show also celebrated Lemark’s association with Society of Dyers and Colourists, UK as Partners in Colours, as well as Make A Wish foundation, fulfilling two girls’ dreams to walk the fashion runway with the supermodel Alesia Raut.

The industry leaders appreciated the show saying that Lemark put up a superb, professional platform compris-ing of industry experts who supported and helped the students in experiencing the real world of fashion and what goes behind in the making of such professionally planned shows. Hence, the students not only presented garments that were commercially viable, showing international standards of design, but they also got a slice of the industry life as a working design professional.

About Lemark

Lemark Institute of Art is not only a fashion institute but also a design hub of budding designers and is commit-ted to the development of Fashion Designing, Jewellery Designing and Textile Designing in India since 16 years with 5 own operational centres across the Mumbai suburb. At Marque 2018, Mr Sagar Shah, Director of Lemark Institute of Art also announced the launch of 4 new photography courses, thus broadening the array of courses available to students.

Centres:

1] Borivali 2] Charni Road 3] Ghatkopar 4] Thane 5] Vile Parle

Director:

1] Manish Shah 2] Mukti Shah 3] Sagar Shah 4] Samira Shah

