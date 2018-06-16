How Does Amazon DynamoDB Work?

Amazon dynamoDB is a NoSQL database service that ensures quick and predictable performance. It is fully managed service with seamless scalability. With the help of DynamoDB, it becomes easy to provision, setup, configures the hardware as well as software patching or cluster scaling. The operational load and the complications that are involved in securing the sensitive data are removed because DynamoDB provides encryption at rest.

The DyanmoDB is suitable for applications which require their latency at any scale to be consistently single digit and in milliseconds. Both the document, as well as key-value store models, are supported by it. Owing to its flexible data model, sound performance, and automatic scaling of throughput capacity, it is best suited for mobile, gaming, IoT and various other applications.

Database tables can be created with the help of DynamoDB for the storage and retrieval of any amount of data and cater any level of traffic requests. The throughput capacity of the tables can be scaled up or down without affecting the downtime or degrading the performance. The use of resources and performance metrics can be tracked through an AWS Management Console.

Amazon cloud backup carried out by the DynamoDB has a characteristic of on-demand back-up. The complete back up of the tables are created for retaining them for a longer duration and to meet the regulatory compliance requirements. The amount of storage used can be reduced through the automatic elimination of outdated items from the table.

Amazon dynamo causes the data as well as the traffic for the tables to be spread over a number of servers that can handle the needs pertaining to the throughput and the storage. Consistency and quicker performance are ensured and there is a replication of the data which is stored on the SSDs(solid state disks) across various Availability Zones in an AWS region. This provides data reliability by ensuring its availability any time. The synchronization of the DynamoDB tables across the AWS regions can be achieved through the use of global tables.

In order to transfer the data from a Relational Database to an Amazon DynamoDB table, AWS Database Migration Service can be used. The response time of the DynamoDB can be reduced from milliseconds to microseconds, by the use of Amazon DynamoDB Accelerator (DAX) which is a well-managed in-memory cache. This is possible even if there are millions of requests per second. For this improvement in performance, the developers need not manage the invalidation of the cache, data population, management of the cluster, or alter the application logic.

It is possible to store, query or update the documents through the use of DynamoDB.The amount of new code to be written for performing various database operations can be significantly reduced by the use of AWS SDK which can be used to write applications for storing the JSON documents directly into the Amazon DynamoDB tables. The corporate and government regulatory needs can be met by creating full backups of the DynamoDB tables for archiving the data.

