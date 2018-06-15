The Acu-Water System from Acu-Tech Piping Systems Offers Economical and Sustainable Piping

The Acu-Water System from Acu-Tech Piping Systems is a sturdy, impact-resistant piping solution that can hold even on unstable ground.

[AUSTRALIA, 15/06/2018] – Acu-Tech Piping Systems supplies comprehensive piping solutions for a wide variety of commercial construction and utility applications. One of their flagship products is the Acu-Water System, a robust and environmentally friendly water piping system capable of preventing leaks and withstanding adverse conditions.

Acu-Water System Features and Benefits

The Acu-Water system is highly durable and long-lasting, equipped with numerous features. The system complies with AS 3500.1 standards for water systems, built to withstand harsh conditions in the environment. The pipe comes with blue stripes for easy identification.

The piping system is comprised of heat-fused jointing systems that form a solid, monolithic structure that will hold even on unstable ground. The system does not require rubber seals or other components that may fail over time, making it more resistant to leaks. In turn, this also prevents the risk of root intrusion. When performed by a qualified welder, the system’s joints are highly resistant to end load, eliminating the need for anchors and thrust blocks. Its nominal pressure rating is between PN12.5 (1250 KPa) to PN25 (2500 KPa), and its safety factor is 1.25.

The Acu-Water system is manufactured with high-grade polyethylene and is compliant with Australian manufacturing standards. The system comes with a wide range of fittings and custom parts. The product is also highly flexible, capable of accommodating small changes in direction easily via cold bending.

The pipe comes in diameters of between 20mm to 110mm, coiled at lengths of 50m, 100m, 150m, and 200m. Larger coils and custom sizes are also available. Pipes measuring 25mm to 800mm in diameter at lengths of 6 or 12 metres are held in stock, while pipes up to 22 metres long can be made to order if required.

About Acu-Tech Piping Systems

Acu-Tech Piping Systems is a leading manufacturer of piping solutions for a wide variety of applications, including the well-known Acu-Water brand. The pipes are produced mainly using polyethylene and polypropylene. With innovation and development as its thrust, Acu-Tech Piping Systems has raised the bar by continually improving their products to answer the ever-changing needs of the industry.

