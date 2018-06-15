Polar King International, Inc. Will Be Demonstrating Outdoor Walk-in Coolers and Freezers at the 2018 SNA of NC New Horizons Trade Show

Polar King International, Inc. will be presenting their line of outdoor walk-in coolers, freezers and trailer units at the 2018 School Nutrition Association of North Carolina New Horizons Trade Show. The event takes place on June 20 in Greensboro, NC at the Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons/Joseph S. Koury Convention Center.

Since 1982, Polar King has been manufacturing outdoor walk-in cooler and freezer units that feature a seamless fiberglass design. All Polar King walk-in units are constructed and designed specifically for outdoor use and can withstand even the most extreme elements and conditions. Each walk-in unit incorporates foam insulation completely encased in fiberglass, both inside and out. This construction method provides superior structural strength since it forms a one-piece unit. With one of the most comprehensive manufacturer warranties in the industry, the Polar King limited warranty provides 25-year coverage for the internal foam insulation as well as 12-year coverage for the walk-in structure. Whether you need a cooler, freezer, combination unit or refrigerated trailer, Polar King offers the flexibility required in the foodservice industry.

As the industry’s #1 manufacturer of seamless fiberglass outdoor walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers, Polar King units are designed to endure even the most rugged conditions and climates. All walk-in coolers and freezers are delivered fully assembled and require only a simple electrical connection to put them into operation. With a 100% seamless fiberglass design, Polar King offers the industry’s only one-piece, outdoor unit. Polar King also gained Miami-Dade County product control approval. This means all Polar King products are designed to comply with the high-velocity hurricane zone of the Florida building code. Miami-Dade NOA No. 16-1018.10. To learn more about the fiberglass advantage, or for more information, call 888-647-8231, visit www.polarking.com or stop by booth 707.

