Optical Sorter Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2018 to 2023 Market Research Report

Optical Sorter Market Highlights
The global optical sorter market is growing rapidly. The factors which are driving the market growth of optical sorter is an advancement in technologies including detection technologies and intelligent software which is used for accuracy in the sorting of materials. Optical sorter technology is widely used for recycling applications of papers, plastics, e-scrape, metals, glass, organic waste and others. The optical sorter has a huge demand among consumers due to increasing global population and rising labor costs.
By region, the global optical sorter market is analyzed across key geographies, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, among others. In the North American region, the optical sorter is gaining demand due increasing use of cameras, lasers, near-infrared sorting, hyperspectral and others in mining applications of industrial minerals, precious metals, and others. The company, TOMRA Systems ASA, manufacture sensor based on sorting equipment for the recycling industry, has recently revealed their new product of next-generation Auto-Sort Flake. The Auto-Sort Flake is used for sortation of various kind of plastic flakes. This next generation is sorting flakes used for detecting of metals and separating it. It offers high-quality output with a higher degree of precision. The Auto-Sort Flake is combined with a field-proven mechanical setup that provides complete solution for upgrading plastics.
Optical Sorter Market Key Players:
Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global optical sorter market: Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), BINDER GmbH (Austria), SATAKE Group (U.S.), Allgaier Werke Group (Germany), Tomra Systems ASA (Norway), GREEFA (Netherlands), NEWTEC (Denmark), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Cimbria Heid GmbH (Denmark), National Recovery Technologies (U.S.), Sesotec GmbH (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), CP Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), STEINERT Global (Germany), Raytec Vision S.p.A. (Italy), among others.
Optical Sorter Market Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of optical sorter market is studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of the highest market share. The optical sorter market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing usage of food sorting machines in food industries, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent. The market for optical sorters in Europe is expected to witness rapid growth due to advancement in technology such as the digital sorting system which is widely used among companies. Whereas, Asia Pacific countries, such as China, Japan, and India, are the emerging markets for optical sorters, which are expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the coming years.
Segmentation of Optical Sorter Market:
The global optical sorter market is segmented into type, platform, application, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented as cameras, lasers, and combined sorters, near-infrared sorting system, hyperspectral cameras, and others. The platform is sub-segmented into the belt, free fall, lane, hybrid, and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into food, mining, recycling, and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
Intended Audience:
- Optical sorter companies
- Optical sorter providers
- 3D animation vendors
- 3D animation service providers
- Computer graphics developers
- System integrators and third-party vendors
- Government bodies
- Technology investors
- Research institutes and organizations
- Market research and consulting firms
- End-users/enterprise-users
