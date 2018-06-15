Juan Antonio Nino Is a Talented Banking Professional from Panama

Juan Antonio Nino is one of the most reputed and talented banking professional in Panama. He has graduated in Economics in the year 1977 from the National University of Panama and has had his MS in economics from the University of North Wales in the year 1980. He has started his career at the National Bank of Panama working in the compensation and current accounts departments and who gradually elevated to the position of treasurer in the same bank. As the Panama bank integrated with the development sectors industrial and agricultural bank he has also been entrusted with the responsible position in the livestock development program that has been launched by the World Bank. Later, Juan Antonio Nino joined the Marine Midland bank as vice president of credit and also later on moved as a general manager to Banco del Comercio and also executive vice president of the Confederate Bank of Latin America.

During his stint as executive vice president and general manager of Banco Uno Panama in 1999 the bank emerged as the leading credit card financing entity in the country and also occupied 10th place in this category. He also played a key role in expanding the subsidiaries of the bank that reached out to be 27 across Panama and also opened 20 new agencies during his eight years term with the bank. Though he has lot of experience and knowledge in banking he still pursued many certification programs at the Harvard University and Wharton School of Business to enhance his professional activities. Along with professional responsibilities Juan Antonio Nino has always been socially active being a member of Lions club from the year 1983 and participated and contributed a lot in their programs conducted across the globe for the development of the communities. He also participated in the NGO women together event which is a non-profit organisation that works for the betterment of the vulnerable population.

Juan Antonio Nino with his years of experience and expertise in banking not only contributed a lot to this sector but has also done his bit to the society sharing his vast knowledge and experience through writing different articles about banking that would be useful for everyone. He is also very much passionate about traveling and participating in many rescue programs organised by Lions club during calamities. He is a man who has strike the right balance between work and profession. To know more about him you can simply check out his social media profiles online.

